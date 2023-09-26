Why The Voice will be different this year as new season starts with a bang

Season 24 of The Voice burst onto screens with vigor this week, and while the energy remains infectious, the setup is undoubtedly different.

The iconic red chairs now seat John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and the new addition to the mix, 68-year-old country legend, Reba McEntire. This season promises a fresh dynamism, and here’s why.

Enter Reba, exit Blake

The country music scene has always had a voice on the show, and with Blake Shelton's exit at the end of Season 23, Reba is more than equipped to fill those boots. While the singing competition might seem like new territory for her, it's worth noting that Reba isn't exactly a stranger to The Voice.

She has previously played roles as a Battle advisor, mentor, and even as a Mega Mentor for Team Kelly in season 23. Moreover, Reba isn’t just stopping at one season. Before the latest season even started, she committed to chairing as a coach in Season 25 as well.

Blake's farewell

Blake's decision to retire after 12 glorious years might have disappointed many, but it was a choice driven by the heart. Wanting to spend quality time with his family in Oklahoma, Blake expressed his gratitude, stating: "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me." This sentiment leaves fans nostalgic, especially considering Season 24 will be the first season without any of the original coaches.

Coaching dynamics and new features

The show's structure maintains its traditional segments like Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and the live performance shows. Yet, the power remains in the hands of viewers to shape the trajectory of contestants' journey. The introduction of the ability for coaches to block, steal, or save contestants adds a layer of strategy, making competitions even more unpredictable.

A Dual-chair debut

Season 25 is set to break the mold further. The country duo, Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) will pioneer a fresh format as the first-ever coaching duo. The pair, who recently dropped their fifth album, Bigger Houses, in 2023, seem ecstatic.

Shay clarified fan queries about their dual-chair format, mentioning: "It’s two chairs, but one button." And as the duo prepares for their coaching stint, they're also gearing up for their "The Heartbreak on the Map Tour" in 2024.

Coaches' camaraderie

The interpersonal dynamics between coaches have always been a significant highlight of the show. With Blake's exit, Reba quipped about the newfound dynamics, especially with Gwen, saying: “Everybody’s getting along great. This bunch—so much fun. I get to hang out with Gwen without Blake around, so that’s fun."