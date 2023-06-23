The Voice fans shocked as NBC show makes big announcement over Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan

In a move that has left fans of The Voice reeling, NBC made an unexpected announcement that promises a thrilling twist for the singing competition's upcoming 25th season.

Chart-topping country duo, Dan + Shay, known individually as Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, are slated to step into the spotlight as the series' first-ever coaching pair, in a bold departure from the traditional single coach format.

This Grammy-winning team, known for their hit You, are ready to bring their unique perspective and immense talent to the next generation of singing sensations.

The duo could barely contain their excitement as they took to Instagram to share the good news, exclaiming: "SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE WILL BE JOINING @nbcthevoice IN 2024 AS THE FIRST COACHING DUO!"

Airing next year, season 25 will see Dan + Shay join the established coaching ranks of music industry titans John Legend, Chance the Rapper and country legend Reba McEntire.

However, this won't be the duo's first taste of The Voice action. They previously lent their expertise to season 20 contestants as Battle Advisors for long-standing coach Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton's departure from The Voice after an impressive 23 seasons left a significant vacancy.

Fans were left wondering who could fill the shoes of the "God's Country" singer. Their questions were answered when NBC recently revealed that the illustrious Reba McEntire would step in for season 24, making her coaching debut against a trio of returning coaches: John Legend, Gwen Stefani and last season's winner, Niall Horan.

Reba's appointment has already garnered much excitement. Having recently graced The Voice as the season 23 mega mentor, she told E! News: "I'm very excited" about her inaugural full season. When asked about her approach to the competition, she explained: "I'm not really worried about the competition. I'll give them some tips every once and a while that will help them, but I'll be easy on them."

It's evident that Reba's addition to the coaching panel has received a warm welcome. Blake himself shared his enthusiastic endorsement.

Speaking to E!, he stated: "I'm excited about Reba coming on board. It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."

The Voice Season 24 will premiere sometime in Fall 2023 on NBC, while Season 25 will premiere in 2024.