Apple TV+ have a bunch of brilliant TV shows on their roster and there's one thriller set to drop in early 2024 which sounds seriously gripping.

Some first-look images from Criminal Record were shared recently showing acting heavyweights Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in the leading roles.

WATCH: While we await the Criminal Record trailer, check out the trailer for Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers

Peter is perhaps best known for his role in Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life – for which he won an Academy Award – as well as his portrayal as the twelfth doctor in Doctor Who and as the foul-mouthed communications director Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It.

The actor will play the role of Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty alongside Stay Close and The Good Fight actress Cush Jumbo, who is playing Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

The synopsis reveals that the two detectives are in a tug-of-war against a high-profile murder case. The plot teaser adds: "Criminal Record is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London."

It continues: "An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

"The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the quest to find common ground in a polarised Britain."

© Ross Ferguson Peter Capaldi and Cusho Jumbo in Criminal Record

Who else is starring in Criminal Record?

In addition to Cush and Peter, there are other big acting names making up the rest of the cast. It's a Sin and Innocent actor Shaun Dooley stars, as well as Harry Potter's Zoe Wannamaker, The Undeclared War actor Aysha Kala and King Arthur's Charlie Creed-Miles.

Cathy Tyson, who won a TV BAFTA for her role in Channel 4's Help and is currently starring in BBC's Boiling Point, is also appearing in the cast.

© Mike Marsland Cathy Tyson is another name among the cast

When is Criminal Record out on Apple TV+?

The first two episodes of Criminal Record will be released on Friday 12 January 2024 with the remaining episodes dropping each week until 23 February.