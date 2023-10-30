Time viewers saying same thing about series 2 of BBC drama

BBC One's hit drama Time returned to our screens on Sunday evening and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the series two opener.

The three-parter follows the lives of three very different inmates, Orla, Abi and Kelsey, inside the fictional Carlingford Prison, with Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance, Jodie Whittaker and Siobhan Finneran leading the cast.

WATCH: Jodie Whittaker stars in Time series two

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the compelling drama, with some hailing it as the BBC at its best.

One person wrote: "I'm in ep1 of the amazing new series of #Time on BBC1. Drama at its very, very best," while another added: "It's going to be said a lot and rightly so, but #Time really is the BBC at its best. Such a powerful piece of drama and what a cast. Phew."

© Sally Mais Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance, Bella Ramsey lead the cast

Other viewers hailed the drama as a powerful yet difficult watch, with one fan tweeting: "Distressing but utterly outstanding drama. Excellent acting and Bella Ramsey is beyond talented," while another viewer wrote: "Wow, it's fair to say that #Time S2 on BBC was an incredibly difficult watch. Absolutely phenomenal TV and gripping to the last moment."

A third person commented: "What a start to series 2. A gripping drama, difficult to watch at times, but another triumph from #jimmymcgovern."

© Sally Mais The series follows three inmates inside a women's prison

Many viewers also applauded the outstanding cast performances, particularly from Bella Ramsey. One person wrote: "A masterclass in acting. Just binged all three episodes of Season 2. Such a talented cast and so well written," while another added: "The three leads in #Time are all incredible but Bella Ramsey is insaneeeee my god, they are TALENTED."

A third viewer tweeted: "Series 2 of #Time is powerful stuff. Incredible performances from all the women but #BellaRamsay is a stand-out," while another called for the three leads to win awards for their roles: "#Time season 2 was so incredible with 3 of the most amazing and powerful leads. They each deserve an award for this. Each of their performances made me feel so much and I am just in awe of them."

What is Time series 2 about?

The series, which is created and written by Jimmy McGovern, follows the highs and lows inside a women's prison, focusing on three very different inmates, Orla, Abi and Kelsey.

The official synopsis reads: "Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women's prison.

© Sally Mais Bella Ramsey as Kelsey

"Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Orla, Abi and Kelsey are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible."

Who stars in Time?

Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker leads the cast as mum-of-three Orla, who is sentenced to six months in Carlingford Prison. Meanwhile, No Offence's Tamara Lawrance portrays Abi, who is serving a life sentence for a crime she's trying to keep concealed.

© Matt Squire Tamara Lawrance and Siobhan Finneran as Abi and Marie-Louise

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey plays 19-year-old heroin addict Kelsey, with Happy Valley actress Siobhan Finneran returning as prison chaplain, Marie-Louise.