Amanda Abbington addresses Strictly in first media appearance since exit

Amanda Abbington has made her first media appearance since quitting Strictly Come Dancing.

The Sherlock actress returned to host her weekly radio show on Boogaloo radio alongside co-host Sue Vincent.

During Monday's show, per MailOnline, Sue expressed her pride over her colleague, telling her: "I am phenomenally proud of you! I cannot find the words to say how proud I am."

Amanda responded: "I'm good, I'm really good."

The London-born actress dropped out of the BBC show due to "personal reasons", after she and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice were forced to pull out of the live show in week five.

Taking to Instagram with a statement, Amanda shared a photo of a pair of dancing shoes. In the caption, she expressed her regret over leaving the show.

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly," she penned. "I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them.

"I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you."

Giovanni also took to social media following the announcement. "Amanda .. I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love," he wrote, alongside a snap of the pair hugging backstage.

© Giovanni Pernice/Instagram Giovanni shared his pride over their partnership

Amanda's exit was addressed by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman during Halloween Week, with Claudia wishing the actress all the best. She said: "Earlier this week, Amanda Abbington withdrew from the competition. Amanda we are sending you all our love."

Since the first week of the show, fans have speculated about the relationship between Giovanni and Amanda amid reports that the pair had fallen out.

© Guy Levy Amanda shut down feud rumours ahead of week one

The 51-year-old actress was quick to shut down these rumours ahead of the first live show. In a video shared to Instagram from her dressing room, she said: "Ignoring the [expletive], because clearly people are [expletive]."

"Just stop it, stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive]. Shut up, it's [expletive], so [expletive] off," she continued, adding: "You know who I'm talking to as well. Come on, jog on, it's nonsense and you know it's nonsense. It's all good."