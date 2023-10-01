Jonnie Irwin celebrates special wedding anniversary with wife Jessica amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin has shared a touching snapshot of himself with his "angel" wife Jessica to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

In the snapshot, which was shared to Jonnie's Instagram grid, the happy couple are pictured tucking into a delicious-looking meal complete with glasses of fizz. The duo were all smiles as they enjoyed their "perfect" evening together at a local restaurant in Newcastle.

© Instagram The happy couple appeared in high spirits

For the special occasion, Jess looked gorgeous in a black shirt dress and a leopard print coat, whilst Jonnie dressed down in a trendy cream jumper.

Heaping praise on his beloved wife, Jonnie penned a heartfelt tribute in his caption which read: "[seven] years married to this Angel. I use this term because the love she shows to others is beyond comparison."

© Instagram Jonnie and Jessica wed in 2016

He continued: "Last night was just us; chatting, planning and gossiping. So good. Amazing food and staff at @lovagejesmond made our evening perfect. #anniversary."

Jonnie's followers flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. "Happy anniversary to you both. What a lovely photo. Sending you love and light," wrote one fan, while another gushed: "Happy Anniversary to such a beautiful couple. Jonnie, you look great."

A third remarked: "You make a lovely couple, so glad you found each other. Happy Anniversary and wishing you all the very best," and a fourth added: "Congratulations! Lovely to see you both happy and both looking amazing!"

© Instagram The duo are doting parents to three children

It's been an incredibly tricky year for Jonnie and his wife Jessica. Back in November 2022, the A Place in the Sun presenter went public with his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Jonnie was in Italy in August 2020, filming for A Place in the Sun, when he got the first warning sign that something was wrong when his vision went blurry while driving. Tests soon revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

© Instagram Jonnie has been incredibly candid about his cancer battle

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, he said: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he told us.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

© Instagram The couple have transformed their living room

Jonnie and Jess, who tied the knot in 2016, have since been working hard to transform their Newcastle home into a beautiful family home for their three little boys: Three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, and four-year-old Rex.

The couple have transformed their property both inside and outside, adding a brand-new portico, revamping their living room and family bathroom, and sprucing up their charming garden with a trampoline and goal nets.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin 'so stoked' with his living room transformation

Jonnie and his family previously lived in Hertfordshire, but he explained the reason for their relocation during an interview with HELLO! in 2020.

"Maybe it was part of a very intelligent masterplan. The idea was to extend our family home, so we got planning permission. So we moved single-handedly in lockdown. I filled the van up and we came here, and just got bedded into the house before the twins were born," he said.