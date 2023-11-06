The Daily Lowdown: Sir Elton John reveals music comeback after retirement

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Sir Elton John revealing that he and long-term songwriting partner Bernie Taupin have been working on a new album, despite the legendary singer announcing his retirement.

Not only that, Taylor Swift wins big at the MTV EMAs despite the ceremony being cancelled, and Missy Elliott becomes the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift was the big winner at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards despite the ceremony being cancelled. The EMAs published their winners list for this year's artists and Taylor came out on top bagging the awards for Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video. Other winners included BTS star Jungkook, Maneskin and Nicki Minaj who all won two awards each, while Billie Eilish won Best Pop Act, beating out the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa. MTV cancelled the ceremony, which was due to take place in Paris, due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and said in a statement it was not the time for global celebration.

© Amy Sussman Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox

Dua Lipa has shared some very exciting news that fans will love ahead of her new music. The singer will be putting on surprise launch events to celebrate the release of her single, Houdini, with the first taking place in London. Dua said on Instagram she would be inviting some of her fans down to the special event which is taking place on Thursday, but added she's also planning events in Los Angeles and Tokyo in the days to come. The grammy-winner teased her new single last week which is called Houdini and is due for release on the 9 November.

He might have retired from performing live, but Sir Elton John has not slowed down when it comes to making music. The legendary singer-songwriter revealed that he and his long-term music partner Bernie Taupin have recently completed a new album. Elton was speaking at the Barclays Center in New York over the weekend to induct Bernie into Music Excellence category at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony when he shared with the crowd that the partnership continues to grow to this day and that they've just finished working on new music. Elton kept coy about the finer details including a release date, but we can't wait to hear more.

© Harry Durrant Sir Elton John performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

Speaking of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame it was a star-studded affair held in the Big Apple which saw the likes of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow and Rage Against the Machine inducted into the prestigious group. Missy Elliott was overwhelmed as she took to the stage after becoming the first female rapper to be inducted, saying she was honoured to be mentioned among the host of other names. Elsewhere during the event, tribute performances for George Michael were put on by a number of names including Miguel, Maroon 5 and Carrie Underwood.

© NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Missy Elliott during a ceremony as she is honored with the 2708th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

And has the first famous face heading into the I'm a Celebrity jungle been revealed? Frankie Dettori, who has been heavily rumoured to be taking part in the reality series this year, has told fans that he's touched down in Melbourne for a week of promo work for the Melbourne Cup. The world famous jockey is thought to be spending a few days there before heading to Brisbane to isolate ahead of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here kicking off later in the month.