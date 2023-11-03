The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa makes big career move ahead of music comeback

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Olivia Rodrigo officially dropping her song for the Hunger Games film and Dua Lipa making a big career move following her music comeback.

Not only that, Megan Thee Stallion's new song has her fans worried and Glastonbury festival fans are having to wait a little longer before bagging tickets.

Dua Lipa is taking back control ahead of her major music comeback. The Dance the Night singer has bought the rights to her catalogue from her former publishing company TaP, a year after parting ways with the business. The company confirmed the news in a statement which said they wish Dua all the best who the future, who is now being managed by her father. The news comes just days before the Grammy winner makes her return to music with a new era and sound. Dua is set to drop her new single, Houdini which is reportedly out on the 9 November.

Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated new release, Can't Catch Me Now, is available to stream. The Good 4 U hitmaker's new song will feature on the official soundtrack for the new Hunger Games film titled The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is out in cinemas this month. Olivia's new song will no doubt go down very well with her huge fanbase who are seemingly already loving the track according to reactions on social media. Other artists who will appear on the Hunger Games soundtracks are Haim, Charlie XCX and Coldplay. The film is released on 17 November.

Another new release this week comes from Megan Thee Stallion but fans have shared their concern for the rapper after hearing the very personal lyrics. The Grammy winner's new song is called Cobra and Megan raps about hitting 'rock bottom' and feeling 'depressed' in the track. Meg has had a tough year after going through a lawsuit with her former label – 1501 Certified Entertainment, and attending the trail of rapper Tory Lanez who was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. But the song also highlights a snake shedding its skin, with Megan saying this is her shedding her past.

Eager Glastonbury fans are having to wait a little longer before trying to bag tickets to the 2024 festival. Bosses for the event have delayed the sale by two weeks out of fairness to previous customers who were not aware their registration had expired. The organisation announced that older customer profiles would be deleted after sending out email reminders to previous attendees to update their information, however, several fans claimed they were not aware of the change. Now, Glasto have said that tickets will instead go on sale on 16 November for coach packages, and the 19 November for general sale.

Speaking of festivals, Green Day have been revealed as headliners for the Isle of Wight festival 2024. The American rock trio, who recently announced their new album, will join the likes of The Prodigy, Pet Shops Boys and Beverly Knight for the event held in Newport next June. Green Day have apparently been asked to headline the festival for the past five years but have only managed to be signed for next year's event, and the promoter John Giddings said how thrilled he was in a statement. Meanwhile, Green Day will release their new album Saviors in January.