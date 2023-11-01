The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa's comeback sparks fan frenzy

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Dua Lipa teasing her big comeback with a new song set to drop at the end of the month.

Not only that, Lauryn Hill cancels more shows due to her vocal injury and Mariah Carey has officially kicked off the festive season.

Listen to today's episode below...

Dua Lipa is set to make her comeback at the end of this month. The Levitating hitmaker, who has been dropping clues recently about new music, took to Instagram to share a new video teasing the first song from her upcoming album, let's take a listen [audio]. Dua's track is set to drop towards the end of November and fans are convinced the song is called Houdini judging by her clues. The Grammy-winning singer previously said her new album would be out in 2024, marking a new era and sound for her. We can't wait to hear more.

© Getty Images Dua Lipa performs during "The Future Nostalgia Tour" at Scotiabank Arena on July 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

Mariah Carey is on the countdown to the festive season. The singer and so-called Queen of Christmas shared a video on her social media of her being defrosted, hilariously telling fans that excitement for the big day can officially begin. Mariah has been dubbed a Christmas legend ever since the release of her 1994 All I Want For Christmas Is You, which has become one of the biggest Christmas tracks of all time. Meanwhile, Mariah is gearing up for her Merry Christmas One and All tour which will see her put on a string of shows throughout November and December to spread some holiday cheer.

© Samir Hussein Mariah Carey has kicked off the festive season

Lauryn Hill has been forced to postpone more shows on her tour due to her illness. The Fugees singer was due to perform in Philadelphia and Texas but took to social media to inform fans that the shows were cancelled as she continues to struggle with a vocal injury. Lauryn said she fought through the last couple of shows while pushing her voice through with medication, but that she has since woken up unable to talk let alone sing. The R&B star is yet to announce rescheduled dates for the shows but we're hoping she gets well soon!

© Getty Images Lauryn Hill

Could Britney Spears' memoir be set to hit the big screen? The popstar's hugely successful book, The Woman In Me, has reportedly sparked a bidding war between studios who are fighting for the rights to adapt the book for a tv show or film. Britney's book only hit the shelves at the end of October but shattered records within days and went on to become the highest-selling celebrity book in history. The singer writes a very honest account of her early life, her meteoric rise to fame and her relationships including her high-profile romance and split from fellow singer, Justin Timberlake.

And legendary film director Peter Jackson directed the music video for The Beatles' final ever song, Now and Then. The Lord of the Rings director made his debut into music video production for the Fab Four's song which is set for release on Thursday. The video will reportedly feature unseen archive footage of the legendary band as well as new footage of the remaining members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Now and Then will be released on Thursday and the video will be out on Friday.