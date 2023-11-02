The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo shares glimpse of new song from Hunger Games soundtrack

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Olivia Rodrigo teasing her new song which will feature in the Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Not only that, Mariah Carey faces a fresh lawsuit over her hit festive song, All I Want For Christmas Is You and Usher teases who he could be bringing out as a guest performer for his upcoming Superbowl Half Time Show.

Listen to today's episode below...

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a teaser of her new song which is set to appear on the soundtrack for the new Hunger Games film. The song is titled Can't Catch Me Now and Olivia said she is "beyond excited" to have penned the track for the movie – here's what it sounds like. Can't Catch Me Now will drop on Friday and will feature on the official soundtrack for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes which is a prequel movie to the huge film franchise starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. Other big artists set to contribute to the film's score are Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Lorde. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is released everywhere on November 17.

She might have officially kicked off the festive season but Mariah Carey is facing a fresh lawsuit over her iconic song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. The singer was met with a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by songwriter Vince Vance, who has complained that Mariah stole the track from his 1989 song of the same name. This isn't the first time the Grammy-winning star has been sued by this artist over her Christmas hit, after being met with similar claims last year before it was dismissed from court. Now, the lawsuit claims that the song lyrically and musically is similar to his and is seeking 20 million dollars in damages. Mariah has yet to speak out on the lawsuit.

Usher has teased that he'll be bringing out some big guests at his Superbowl Half Time Show next February. The Confessions hitmaker was chatting with Extra when he revealed that his setlist will see him bring out some artists he's worked with in the past. Although Usher was keeping coy about revealing specific names, the superstar has worked with the likes of Alicia Keys, Beyonce and Justin Bieber over the years. The Grammy-winning singer also revealed he's been preparing for the huge gig for the last 30 years of his career, calling the Half-Time Show the performance of a lifetime.

Zayn Malik is working on new music and is even teaming up with a Bridgerton star for a duet. The former One Direction star is penning a song for an upcoming animated movie, 10 Lives, which will star Simone Ashley and even Zayn himself in an acting role. Zayn said in a statement that writing music for the film was a joy and that he hopes fans love it. The film will be released next year and also features Mo Gilligan, Bill Nighy and Jeremy Swift in the cast.

And Sir Paul McCartney has shared what the late John Lennon would think of the new Beatles song, Now and Then. In a new documentary about the final ever track from the Fab Four, Paul said that John would have 'loved' the song, which was created using artificial intelligence and previous demos recorded by the famous band in the 1970s. Using the previously recorded vocals, Paul and fellow remaining Beatles member Ringo Starr were able to finally finish the record which marks their final ever song as a four-piece. The song is out now and a music video, directed by Peter Jackson, has also been released.