The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's re-recordings has caused industry shift

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we discuss Taylor Swift's re-recordings that have sparked an industry shift for some labels and their artists.

Not only that, but Adele says she is "desperate" for another baby, BTS star Jungkook reaches a major streaming milestone and the cast of Friends speak out about the death of their beloved co-star, Matthew Perry.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift's re-recording of her albums has seemingly upset some record labels. It's been reported that companies and labels like Universal, Sony and Warner are working to prevent artists from the doing the same by overhauling contracts preventing them from re-recording their material Taylor Swift-style. It comes after the Grammy-winning artist began accumulating billions of streams and revenue from the re-releases, a project she decided to begin after her former manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to her first six records in 2019. At the time, the Anti-Hero singer declared the move as her 'worst-case scenario' and decided to gain back the rights to her masters by releasing new versions of the albums including Speak Now, Red and, most recently, 1989.

Could Adele and Rich Paul be welcoming a bundle of joy soon? The Easy On Me hitmaker was performing her usual residency concert in Vegas recently when she spotted the doctor who delivered her first baby in the audience. During the hilarious and heartwarming moment, Adele gave the doctor a shoutout and said she was 'desperate for another baby' joking that she was going to give her doctor a call. The grammy winning singer welcomed her first child, Angelo, 11 years ago with her husband, Simon Konecki. Now, Adele is happily involved with Sports agent Rich, and the couple were even rumoured to have secretly married after Adele referred to him as her husband.

BTS star Jungkook has reason to celebrate because his track Seven has become the fastest song in history to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. The K-Pop star released his debut solo track, which features Latto, in July and the song has topped the charts ever since and reached the billion streaming mark in just 108 days. Seven even surpassed Miley Cyrus' massive track Flowers which took 112 days to reach a billion streams. Meanwhile, the BTS singer's upcoming debut album Golden drops on Friday and will also feature his collaboration with Jack Harlow for the song 3D.

Speaking to streaming success, The Rolling Stones have become another name to have received the Brit Billion award following the release of their first album in 18 years. The iconic rock band, who dropped Hackney Diamonds earlier this month, were awarded the gong after reaching one billion career UK streams, calculated by the official chart company. The Stones have become the longest-active artist to receive the award after many of the iconic songs from their six-decade-long career contributed to their streaming milestone. Their new album recently reached number one and features many collaborations with other legendary names including Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John.

And the cast of Friends have spoken out in reaction to the death of their co-star, Matthew Perry. Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox released a joint statement to PEOPLE magazine saying they are all utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. The actors added that they were more than just cast mates, and that they were a family. The finished by saying they would be saying more but for the time being they are taking time to grieve and process the unfathomable loss. Matthew, who played Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, was found dead in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, he was 54.