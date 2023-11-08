Inside Robbie Williams' dating history - from Geri Halliwell, Mel C to Nicole Appleton

Robbie Williams looks back at his life and career in his new Netflix documentary, which delves into the highs and lows of his 30 years spent in the spotlight, including his struggles with addiction and mental health, as well as his high-profile romances.

While the 'Angels' hitmaker has been happily married to American actress Ayda Field for over a decade, what about his past dating life? Keep reading for more information on his romances with Spice Girls Mel C and Geri Halliwell, as well as All Saints star Nicole Appleton.

Mel C

Robbie had a brief romance with Spice Girls star Mel C in the mid-90s. The pair dated for a month before calling it quits.

"It didn't really work out," Mel previously told Star magazine."It was just a chemistry thing really, sometimes there's not a major reason. He was busy travelling all over the world and so was I.

"At the end of the day, you're never going to get Robbie to settle down are you? You're never going to tame that beast!"

On a separate occasion, Mel gave further insight into their relationship. Whilst chatting to an audience of fans at a pub in south London back in 2021, she said the relationship was "really nothing to write home about".

© Zac Goodwin - PA Images Robbie had a brief romance with Mel C in the mid-90s

Geri Halliwell

Robbie started dating Mel's bandmate Geri Halliwell in the early noughties.

Opening up about their relationship in the new Netflix documentary, Robbie shared: "We got on really well, it was fun, and we were just a little gang that were sharing a very magical moment, in a magical place."

© Dave Hogan Robbie and Geri began in 2000

Speaking over footage of the former couple larking about on a boat whilst on holiday together in the early days of their romance, Robbie said: "That was a very important holiday for me because I was happy; because I wasn’t before and I wasn’t really for a long time after.

"It was a very confusing relationship, because she's a girl and I'm a boy, we are very good friends trying to sort out the wreckage of the past. I just found her company very, very easy."

© Getty Images Geri and her fellow Spice Girls in 1997

The relationship apparently went downhill after a photographer incorrectly told Robbie that Geri had informed the paparazzi about where they would be. While the singer clarified in the documentary that he no longer believes she would do that, at the time, he became convinced she was tipping off photographers.

"It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche, when you can't trust anybody," he said.

Nicole Appleton

Robbie had an on-and-off relationship with All Saints singer Nicola Appleton after the pair crossed paths on Top Of The Pops in 1997.

After several months of dating, Robbie popped the question in 1998. However, just a few weeks later, the couple called off their romance.

© Steven Sweet/Shutterstock Robbie had an on-and-off romance with Nicole Appleton

In her autobiography, Together, released in 2002, Nicole revealed that she had aborted her and Robbie's baby and said she had been pressured by her record company.

Robbie later revealed that he supported Nicole's decision to include the abortion in her book. "If there's something that's so deep-rooted within yourself that you feel it would feel better to you that you exorcised it and got it off your chest, because secrets can make you sick and secrets can make you feel terrible... then I'm completely behind her," he told Sara Cox during a radio interview in 2002.

"It was really sad though, it was really sad, because she asked me about it and it was, 'Well, good on you'.

© Getty Images Nicole is a member of the girl group, All Saints

He went on to admit that it was difficult to see it "in black and white". "Obviously, I was gonna come back to England and there was gonna be questions like this asked so I needed to know what was going on with it and it really upset me, and tore me apart a little bit," he told Sara.

"I had to phone her up and go I'm not in a mood or anything, I still back you. But it was actually upsetting to see it written in black and white."