Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's eldest daughter Teddy is a total mini-me of her famous father! The 11-year-old makes a brief cameo in the official trailer for Robbie's upcoming self-titled Netflix documentary.

Towards the end of the full-length trailer, which can be viewed in the video below, Teddy can be seen standing in front of her mum and dad belting his iconic track Angels, with impressive vocals to boot.

Watch the clip to see her mini-me moment…

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy shows off her singing skills in trailer

After Teddy finishes her rendition of the song, Robbie and Ayda are full of praise and give their daughter a round of applause, as one of Teddy's siblings can be heard shouting excitedly: "Go, Teddy!"

The famous couple, who are also parents to Charlie, aged nine, Coco, aged five, and Beau, choose to keep their children mostly out of the spotlight and, although they can be spotted in the trailer and some videos shared on social media, Robbie and Ayda are sure to make sure their faces are not shown.

However, the world was given a glimpse of adorable Teddy when she was a flower girl for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank for their royal wedding in 2018. Teddy, who was just six years old at the time, was seen in photographs shared on the day and the little one was the image of her dad!

Teddy had not been seen by fans before and many couldn't believe the strong resemblance between them. Teddy, whose full name is Theodora Rose, wore an ivory white dress complete with a gorgeous green bow with a patterned detail around the waist. The little one also wore matching white tights and polished off the look with adorable, buckled shoes.

Ayda and Robbie often shares glimpses of their family life but are careful not to include their children's faces

During the nuptials, Robbie and Ayda looked like super proud parents as their little one joined the other flower girls including Prince William and Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte and Mike and Zara Tindall's daughter, Mia, plus their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of Peter Philips and his ex-wife Autumn.

Following the royal event, Ayda spoke about how pleased she was that her daughter was involved in the special day. Appearing on Loose Women, she even explained how Teddy was brave enough to approach the late Queen and hand her some flowers.

"It was a special moment, and it was also a special moment because we care for and love the couple. They are really good friends of ours," she began, adding: "First of all she's never been in a wedding whatsoever, I mean she gave the Queen flowers and said thanks for hosting us, she's only six years old.

"But I did say to her, don't think all weddings are like this. I mean, me and Rob got married in the backyard and our dogs were the bridesmaids!"

Also appearing Loose Women previously, Robbie explained the reasons behind their decision to keep their children away from the public gaze.

"We never show their faces, it's really important to us," the Millenium hitmaker began, "We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

Meanwhile, it seems the parents, who wed in 2010 in a gorgeous Los Angeles ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO!, are also keen to keep their children sheltered from Robbie's turbulent personal life, and one way of doing so is to prevent them from tuning into his upcoming self-titled Netflix documentary.

The limited series, which will drop on 8 November, details the popstar's meteoric rise to fame, from being one-fifth of boyband Take That to an internationally-known solo artist.

But the series will also highlight the lows Robbie faced including his struggles with addiction. In a teaser trailer, the singer can be heard saying to one of his children: "You'll be able to watch the documentary when you're much older," to which his son Charlie responds: "What happened?" Robbie candidly replies: "A lot."