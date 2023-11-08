Robbie Williams documentary: where is Robbie's writing partner Guy Chambers now?

Robbie Williams’ new Netflix documentary looks at the highs and lows of his life and career, with episode two having a large focus on his relationship with his writing partner, Guy Chambers. The pair produced several hit singles together, including Let Me Entertain You, Millennium and Angels before their friendship soured.

In the episode, Robbie opens up about how their relationship broke down in the early 2000s, as he felt that he was being restricted by the partnership, which came to a head when Guy dismissed the song Come Undone.

WATCH: Robbie Williams tells his life story in the new documentary

He eventually told Guy that he wanted their partnership to end. Speaking in his documentary, he explained: "He melted and now there’s a different Guy. And maybe there’s a different me too… I think Guy thought, 'We are a band called Robbie Williams,' but I needed full control as much as possible."

Following the end of their partnership, Guy continued to work in the music business and worked on singles with Beverley Knight, Katie Melua and Delta Goodrem. He then reunited with Robbie, and the pair have worked together on albums including Swings Both Ways, Under the Radar volumes one to three and The Christmas Present.

Speaking about their relationship to Music Week, Guy explained: "We are opposites as people, so we complement one another’s blind spots or weaknesses. He’s completely obsessed with words – lyrics are his passion, he loves rap battles and things like that – and I’m very passionate about the musical composition, and production side.

"People don’t often talk about what a great singer he is, but as soon as he sings a melody it enhances it a million times."

Robbie Williams in his new documentary

Guy has also commented on the new documentary on Instagram, explaining: "I was lucky enough to get a sneak preview of the RW documentary and it is a very honest look back at his extraordinary career and our friendship.

"It was a creative meeting when we were both at turning points in our careers and shows the journey that the two of us went on from the early excitement of writing Angels through to the challenges of touring and the tension of recording Escapology. In my opinion, this is the definite RW documentary. @robbiewilliams."

Guy shares four children with his wife, Emma, and they divide their time between their homes in Camden and Sussex. According to his website, he enjoys "good wine, good food, cinema and pretty much everything French".