The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares breathtaking new photo of wife Lisa's backless wedding dress

With just weeks to go until his first wedding anniversary with Lisa Zbozen, Jay Blades has taken a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his Barbados nuptials.

The Repair Shop star paid tribute to his beautiful wife by resharing some snaps from his wedding album. Lisa originally posted the photos in February alongside the caption: "If I love you... I will always love you. Nothing will ever be too much for me to handle, no problem [too] big, no request unanswered, if I have it... it's yours to take, borrow or keep.

"I will look after you always. No matter how far away I am, or how much, or how little you need me, I'll always be there."

The first snap showed Lisa getting ready with a friend fastening the buttons at the back of her wedding dress. She had swapped her black slip dress for her bridal white gown from Romantic Dreams Bridal in Birmingham. See more in the clip below...

WATCH: Exclusive: Inside Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen's tropical wedding

Facing away from the camera, she showed off the low back that highlighted her toned muscles, leading to a fitted waist and full skirt, while her brunette hair was styled into curls and fastened into a ponytail with her veil attached.

Lisa later told HELLO! she had planned to wear a simple slip dress for her wedding, but was convinced to get her "oversized" gown when she went dress shopping.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA The couple got married in Barbados in November 2022

"My friend said you’ll know instantly when you put the right dress on," she explained. "When I tried this dress on, even though I thought it was way too oversized for our ceremony, I just thought: 'This is it. This is the one.'"

Jay, who wore a black linen suit from Isabel Benenato and his trademark flat cap, also shared his verdict on Lisa's dress. "When I first saw her I just thought: 'Wow'!" he said. "I hadn't seen the dress and it was just perfection. She looked so classy and beautiful."

© Getty The Repair Shop star had an intimate ceremony with just 15 guests

Another of Lisa's snaps showed the TV star and the fitness trainer standing at the altar on 22 November 2022. They got married in front of just 15 guests in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados.

Sadly, the guest list didn't include Lisa's father, who was ill, and Jay's daughter Zola and sons Dior and Levi, who were absent due to other commitments.

LOOK: Strictly pros' glitzy weddings: From Karen Hauer's 130-acre hotel to Graziano Di Prima's castle