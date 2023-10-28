Will Kirk reveals unexpected update on The Repair Shop – fans react

Will Kirk is "homeward bound" after wrapping filming on The Repair Shop's latest series. Keeping fans updated on Instagram, the antique furniture restorer shared a photo from the set – aka the Weald & Downland Living Museum – on Friday.

© Instagram Will confirmed that filming has wrapped on the new episodes

"That's a wrap on another series of The Repair Shop!" he penned in the caption. "Toolboxes packed and homeward bound for a couple of months. We've filmed so many amazing stories. I can't wait for you all to see next year. I'll certainly be missing my barn family in the meantime."

Shortly after posting, Will was inundated with comments from fans. "Enjoy the 'home time', it is well deserved," wrote one. "What a lovely photo, looking forward to seeing the new series from you lovely talented folks. All of you enjoy your break," added another.

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Special programme! Special team! Special people who entrust you all with their treasured goods! Thank you. Just saying…everyone loves your programme. We look forward to the next series."

It's been a busy few months for The Repair Shop team. As well as filming episodes for the next series, the cast and crew have also been working on this year's Christmas special.

Back in September, Will posted a couple of photos from the set on social media, revealing that he and co-star Dominic Chinea had been getting into the festive spirit. "And just like that, Christmas was over before it had even begun. That's a wrap for this year's Christmas special. I can't wait to see how it looks later in the year. Well done team!" he wrote in the caption.

Now that filming on The Repair Shop has officially wrapped, Will will be trading Chichester for Wandsworth, London, where he resides with his wife, Polly Snowdon, and their one-year-old daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed.

© Instageam Will and his wife Polly

While the TV star prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, back in September, fans were treated to a series of snaps of Will's adorable family, including one of the BBC star gazing at his little girl whilst holding her in a countryside field. Another photo saw Will and Polly holding hands with their daughter as they strolled through the meadow.

It's no secret that Will loves working on The Repair Shop, but he has admitted in the past, that leaving his little girl and heading to set can be challenging.

© Instagram The TV star welcomed his daughter in July 2022

When HELLO! asked how life as a dad has been treating him, Will said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up."

He added: "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."