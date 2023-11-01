The Repair Shop's Will Kirk inundated with congratulations as he shares major news

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has been inundated with messages of congratulations from fans after revealing that he has received an exciting honour in the world of heritage crafts.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the woodwork expert announced that he has been made an Honorary Liveryman for the Worshipful Company of Painter Stainers.

Will shared a series of snaps from the ceremony, including one that sees the BBC star wearing a purple and black gown whilst holding his certificate.

He penned in the caption: "I recently had the privilege of becoming an Honorary Liveryman for the Worshipful Company of Painter Stainers. 14 years ago they sponsored me to represent my university and the company at the Salon Decorative Arts Fair in Bergamo, Italy.

"They have certainly inspired me and helped to fuel my love for my craft. Thank you to the new Master, Ivor Macklin for welcoming me and your continued passion to pass on a wonderful heritage skill."

Will is known for his work on The Repair Shop

He added: "P.s the last to pictures are fine examples of painted wood and marble."

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the 38-year-old, with one person writing: "Congratulations Will, that's quite an honour," while another penned: "Many congratulations. So well deserved."

A third follower commented: "Congratulations Will! What an amazing achievement! Great examples of painted wood and marble."

Will's major achievement comes just days after filming on the latest season of The Repair Shop wrapped at the barn.

WATCH: Meet the cast of BBC's The Repair Shop

The woodwork maestro shared the announcement on Instagram with a photo from the set at the Weald & Downland Living Museum that showed the experts looking at the barn from a distance.

© Instagram Will confirmed that filming has wrapped on the new episodes

"That's a wrap on another series of The Repair Shop!" he wrote in the caption. "Toolboxes packed and homeward bound for a couple of months. We've filmed so many amazing stories. I can't wait for you all to see next year. I'll certainly be missing my barn family in the meantime."

In the comments section, fans shared their excitement over the new episodes, with one person writing: "Thank you… looking to seeing new series. Best thing on TV," while another added: "We're all going to miss you too. Roll on next year."

FIND OUT: Where is The Repair Shop filmed and can you visit?

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' private homes unveiled: Will Kirk, Suzie Fletcher, more

Will and the other experts have made no secret of their close friendships and often refer to each other as "family".

Who are the experts on The Repair Shop? © Guy Levy Sonnaz Nooranvary, Lucia Scalisi, Julie Tatchell, William Kirk, Jay Blades, Amanda Middleditch, Suzie Fletcher, Dominic Chinea, Steve Fletcher Jay Blades: Presenter and furniture restoration expert

Will Kirk: Carpenter and woodwork expert

Steve Fletcher: Horologist

Suzie Fletcher: Leatherworker and saddle expert

Kirsten Ramsay: Expert in ceramics

Dominic Chinea: Metal worker and car restorer

Brenton West: Silversmith, photography expert

Sonnaz Nooranvary: Upholstery Restorer

Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell: Soft toy restores known as 'The Teddy Bear Ladies'

Lucia Scalisi: Painting and artwork restorer

Mark Stuckey: Electronics expert and radio restorer

Neil Fairley: Vintage electronics repairer

Hannah Weston Smith: Traditional Upholsterer

Host Jay Blades previously spoke about the support he has received from his co-stars. Chatting with Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs last year, the 53-year-old said: "The Repair Shop has fixed me because what it's done is actually brought me into another family, that's people in front and behind the camera, who have looked after me and understand my kind of, I'll call them differences, and just accepted them.

© Jay Blades/Instagram Jay Blades said the team are like a 'family'

"Kirsten, Steve, Will – you have to be there to understand that what you guys see on TV is brilliant, don't get me wrong, it's even better in real life."