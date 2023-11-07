The Daily Lowdown: The Weeknd disappoints fans with major cancellation

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing The Weeknd cancelling the Australia and New Zealand leg of his tour.

Not only that, Taylor Swift's version of 1989 has outsold the original and Robbie Williams reveals his biggest regret.

Listen to today's episode below...

The Weeknd has been forced to cancel the Australia and New Zealand leg of his current tour. The Blinding Lights singer shared the news with fans via a statement explaining that the shows must be rescheduled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The Weeknd did not reveal the specific reasons why the concerts have been pulled, but LiveNation added that new dates will be provided next year and urged fans to hold onto their tickets for the 2024 shows. The Grammy winner, who said he was deeply disappointed by the move, was due to head Down Under to kick off the huge leg of the tour in just two weeks' time.

© Amy Sussman Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

Taylor Swift continues to ride the wave of success as her version of 1989 has officially outsold the original album. The release, which dropped at the end of October, has topped the Billboard top 200 chart with more than 1.6 million equivalent album units in its first week, beating the first version which was released in 2014 and sold 1.2 million units in its first week. Taylor's Version of 1989 also landed the artist another milestone by becoming the largest week in sales units for any album since Adele's 25 which was released in 2015.

Robbie Williams has admitted the release of his song 'Rudebox' is his biggest regret. The singer told NME that despite the song being a success, he wishes he didn't release the title track as the first single from his 2007 album of the same name, explaining that if he'd put it out later, his fans might have understood the song more. The track was a different sound for Robbie and sparked debate among his fans, but the song ended up being nominated for an Ivor Novello award. Meanwhile, Robbie has been getting candid about his life and career ahead of his Netflix documentary which is due for release on the 8 November.

Robbie Williams tells all about his life and career in a new Netflix documentary

Legendary singer Barbra Streisand has quit showbiz and music. The Funny Girl actress, who has won 10 Grammys and many other awards, told the BBC that at age 81 she wants to live her life and have more fun with her children and husband around her. Barbra was chatting in what she said would be her last interview as she promotes her recent memoir, My Name is Barbra, in which she talks about her glittering showbiz career as well as her personal life. My Name is Barbra is out now.

© Getty Images Barbra Streisand performs onstage at United Center on August 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

And the Rolling Stones have said they're going to be bringing out more music to follow up their recent release, Hackney Diamonds, which was their first album in 18 years. The band, lead by frontman Mick Jagger, have vowed they will continue to make records until they drop. The band's guitarist Keith Richards told SiriusXM that they have plenty more material left over from Hackney Diamonds that they could be set to work on and share with fans very soon. We can't wait to hear more.