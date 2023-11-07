Dancing with the Stars contestant suffers painful injury ahead of show, reveals if she'll perform

Things are already heating up on Dancing with the Stars, with some stiff competition heading into Music Video Night on Tuesday, November 7.

However, one of the show's contestants, 17-year-old Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, suffered a painful injury ahead of her upcoming appearance on the show.

Watch in the video below as she documents the heart-stopping moment she injured herself while rehearsing for the show's upcoming episode…

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars contestant Xochitl Gomez's painful injury

In her TikTok video, shared on Monday, Xochitl revealed that she had sprained her ankle while rehearsing with pro Val Chmerkovskiy, captioning her video: "This shiiii is BANANAS! I'm good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN!"

For concerned fans wondering whether she'll still be able to perform, she clarified with a comment: "I'm good!! I will be there tomorrow and we ballin!" She added: "Just got an X-ray. No chips, no break, just a lil sprain."

Fans of the actress responded with comments like: "OH MY GOODNESS I hope it's healing! And the way you ATE your last dance performance toooo! So strong," and: "Oh no!! Get better soon!!" as well as: "Watching that made my bones cringe."

Xochitl was injured after last week's performance as well

This isn't the first time the star, the youngest on the cast, injured herself this season, sparking the concern of viewers, and the judges, when she was seen limping after her contemporary performance last week.

After her Halloween-themed performance, Val hoisted her into his arms to walk her down to the judges and then up for their scores, and hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough asked whether she was doing okay, and she reassured them that she was fine.

© Getty Images "I hit my knee on the altar when I jumped up. Just a bruise and a cut, but it's crazy to have that happen during live TV."

Later on social media, a fan asked Xochitl: "What happened to your knee, girl?! I was trying to figure it out when I was watching," and she responded: "I hit my knee on the altar when I jumped up. Just a bruise and a cut, but it's crazy to have that happen during live TV."

However, the injury clearly didn't hamper her performance abilities, as she received rave reviews for her routine to "Game of Survival" by Ruelle, earning a 37 out of 40, the highest score of the night.

The actress rebounded quickly and won the marathon later in the episode

Xochitl and Val returned for the hustle and Charleston dance marathon later in the night as well and were the last couple standing, earning five extra points and taking their total to 42, maintaining their spot atop the leaderboard.

The pair have emerged as one of the 32nd season's frontrunners, topping the leaderboard in four out of the last six weeks, alongside celebrity contestants Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, and Charity Lawson.

On the latest episode of the season, contestants will perform to songs with iconic music videos, with '80s pop legend and choreographer Paula Abdul joining the panel as a guest judge. Xochitl and Val will perform a jazz routine to Gwen Stefani's breakout solo hit, 2005's "Hollaback Girl."

