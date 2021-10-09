JoJo Siwa is latest DWTS contestant to suffer painful-looking injury That doesn't look good!

JoJo Siwa discovered just how much ballroom dancing can hurt on Saturday when she updated fans with an injury which will make you wince.

The 18-year-old DWTS contestant took to her Instagram Stories to display her legs - and the huge bruises all over them too.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars judges epic homes: Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and more

Speaking to the camera, JoJo said: "I hurt my body really bad," before panning down to her knees which were purple. She admitted that the whole area was bruised and then showed more on her other leg.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars week three eliminations

Despite her injuries, JoJo was still smiling and looking forward to the upcoming Disney week.

The Dance Moms star has been a firm favorite with fans and continues to wow the judges with her skills.

SEE: Inside DTWS' JoJo Siwa's jaw-dropping $3.4million home - complete with its own candy room

MORE: Derek Hough's chic love nest with girlfriend Hayley is out of this world

JoJo broke the Dancing with the Stars mould to make history as the first same-sex dance couple on the US version of the show.

JoJo is black and blue with bruises

She's teamed up with professional dancer, Jenna Johnson, and they're blowing fans and judges away.

Off-screen, JoJo is dating girlfriend, Kylie Prew. They've only been dating since the beginning of 2021 but the teen has already declared they're in love.

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares photos of agonizing injury from DWTS rehearsals

MORE: Bruno Tonioli leaves fans saddened after latest appearance on DWTS

JoJo gushed about her after only a month of dating when she shared a tribute to her partner and wrote: "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!"

Her other leg was almost as bruised

They were actually friends for a year before things became romantic and JoJo said: "Since then I have been the happiest I have ever been."

Their relationship is far from one-sided as Kylie loves to confess her adoration for JoJo too. After they went from platonic to more, Kylie updated fans with an Instagram post which read: "Fall in love with your best friend, guys. It’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. Here's to one month with my favorite human. i love you sharky."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.