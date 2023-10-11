DWTS Julianne Hough’s unexpected live TV blunder sparks reaction from fans

Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to emotional moments and trips down memory lane. The latest episode featured one such poignant instance that got viewers buzzing, but not quite for the reasons you'd expect.

Barry Williams, the beloved actor from the iconic Brady Bunch, made a moving tribute to Florence Henderson, his former co-star.

Following his riveting Tango performance with dance partner Peta Murgatroyd, a visibly emotional Barry, 69, took a moment to speak with Julianne Hough, 35, before learning his score.

Julianne, seeking insight into the actor's mindset during his performance, inquired, "When you're out there dancing, are you feeling something? Are you channeling something?"

Barry's heartfelt response shed light on the emotional core of his performance: "Absolutely, yes. Florence Henderson was on this show and she wasn't just a friend, but also a mentor to me. It's her encouragement that brought me to Dancing With the Stars. I feel Florence's presence here."

Julianne, attempting to continue the warm sentiment, responded with, "Well, I'm sure she is just rooting for you," before directing attention to the judges for their verdict.

However, the gentle gaffe did not go unnoticed. Florence, who showcased her dancing talents in the 11th season of DWTS, sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 82.

Fans were quick to take to their favorite social platform, X - previously known as Twitter. Many poked fun at Julianne's comment, pointing out her oversight regarding Florence's passing.

One amused user commented, "Florence is dead girl," while another quipped, "Not Julianne not knowing Florence Henderson is dead," followed by a grimacing emoji.

Several others chimed in with similar sentiments, "Florence Henderson passed away in 2016," or urging, "Someone let Julianne know Florence Henderson is no longer with us."

However, a few fans jumped to Julianne's defense, suggesting her words might have meant Florence was cheering Barry on from the great beyond: "Maybe she meant Florence was rooting for Barry from Heaven?"

Earlier in the week, Julianne, who has been making waves as the new co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, shared a playful behind-the-scenes video.

The clip, posted on the DWTS Instagram account, depicted Julianne and Alfonso in casual attire, gearing up for the next show. Julianne, sporting jeans and a white sweater, was captured in a relaxed pose, leg over a makeup chair, while Alfonso kept it simple in jeans and a New York Yankees T-shirt.

Julianne humorously captioned the video, "Don't talk to us, it's show day tomorrow."