DWTS 2023 star forced to step away from ballroom – health woe revealed

Dancing with the Stars season 32 will be missing a familiar face when it returns to the air with its second episode on Tuesday, October 3.

The show revealed on social media that unfortunately one of their longtime pros, Artem Chigvintsev, will be temporarily stepping away from the ballroom.

It was shared that Artem, 41, had contracted Covid and as a result, will not be able to perform with his celebrity partner, The Bachelorette contestant Charity Lawson.

However, a member of the show's troupe of dancers, Ezra Sosa, will be dancing with Charity instead and she will still be able to compete and vie for votes as usual.

An Instagram post shared by the show, featuring Ezra and Charity, read: "Artem will not be dancing tonight due to COVID. Wishing him a quick recovery! Charity will perform with Ezra for Latin Night."

Ezra commented on the post: "Gonna make you proud Artem! We got this Charity," and Charity added: "A duo if you ever seen what! Grateful for @ezra.sosa stepping in and getting the job done!!! Don't miss tonight and make sure to VOTE for me!"

© Instagram Ezra Sosa will dance with Charity instead of Artem

Many other fans shared supportive comments, with one writing: "Ohh no!! Hope you get well soon Artem. IT'S YOUR TIME EZRA!! I'm so excited to see you and Charity in action!" and another saying: "Charity is in good hands with Ezra, he's the BEST! Wishing Artem a speedy recovery!"

Artem took to his own Instagram to share a video message with the news, but encouraged his followers to support Charity and Ezra, promising he will be back soon.

He wrote: "So sad [to] announce but here it comes… I will not be performing with @charitylawson tonight on @dancingwiththestars due to Covid (Covid sucks).

"But on a good news @charitylawson is still dancing tonight with amazing @ezra.sosa they had a tough week, Ezra stepped in like a champ and they have been working really hard [these] last couple of days, so please give them all the love and support you can."

Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, who is competing on the current season, wrote: "Get well soon brother," while retired pro Cheryl Burke added: "Ugh! I'm sorry Artem. Sending you love and a fast recovery."

© Getty Images The pair established themselves as frontrunners with their premiere night showing

27-year-old Charity sweetly wrote: "I promise to make you proud tonight!! Please feel better so we can get back to work," and Artem reassured her that she'll "crush it."

Season 32's second week of performances will feature several Latin dance styles in honor of Latin Night, celebrating with tunes from Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, and many more.

Charity and Ezra will dance the cha-cha-cha tonight to Ricky Martin's "She Bangs." On the season premiere, Charity and Artem danced the tango to Rihanna's "Only Girl (In the World)" and received a 22 out of a possible 30, the night's highest score, immediately cementing themselves as early frontrunners.

