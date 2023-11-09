The Daily Lowdown: Megan Thee Stallion shows very different side to her with new remix

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're chatting about Megan Thee Stallion dropping a new remix of her song, Cobra, and it's a very different sound for the rapper.

Not only that, Dolly Parton talks breaking boundaries, Frank Ocean is gearing up for a comeback and history is made at the Country Music Awards.

Listen to today's episode below...

Megan Thee Stallion has ventured into the rock scene with her new remix of her track, Cobra. The Grammy-winning rapper teamed up with metal band Spiritbox to release an unexpected version of her new song with a very different sound. The remix comes soon after Megan dropped the original which was met with huge success and scored the Savage hitmaker the biggest YouTube debut this year after her video for Cobra got more than 2 million hits in 24 hours.

Speaking of rock, Dolly Parton has opened up about breaking boundaries in her hugely successful career ahead of dropping her Rockstar album. The Country music star was appearing on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Two when she said she felt emotional when she looked back on her life and career and added that she was proud to have broken boundaries in the industry by just being herself. Dolly also said she wanted girls and young women to follow suit and feel comfortable with how they look. Meanwhile, Dolly's new rock album is out on the 17 November and features big collaborations with artists like her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Lizzo and more.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Girls Aloud to make huge comeback with tribute to Sarah Harding

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: The Weeknd disappoints fans with major cancellation

© Dimitrios Kambouris Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

It was a big night in Nashville on Wednesday as the Country Music Awards unfolded bringing together A-list stars from the world of country together. And the night even featured history in the making as Tracy Chapman's iconic song Fast Car was named both song and single of the year, due to a cover version by Luke Combs bringing it back to the charts this year. The big win makes Tracy the first Black songwriter to win song of the year in the CMA's 57-year history. Elsewhere at the awards, there were some big performances from Luke Bryan Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Is Frank Ocean gearing up for a comeback? The singer sent his fans wild when he shared a teaser of what could be a new single on his Instagram Story. The artist didn't reveal any details about a release date or song name, but fans have been listening on repeat. Frank hasn't released new material since he shared a series of unreleased tracks on his Apple Music 1 Blonded Radio Show in July last year, but he did tell his fans at Coachella earlier this year that new music is on the horizon.

© David Becker Dolly Parton

Blink 182 have said that they have been approached to film a Taylor Swift-style concert film for their fans. The trio, who reunited earlier this year, told Cinema Blend that they regularly get asked to film one of their gigs and that they are in talks for a film project for their upcoming tour. Artists are seemingly following in Taylor Swift and Beyonce's footsteps after both artists received huge demand in ticket sales. Taylor Eras concert film hit cinemas in October and pulled over 120 million dollars in its first weekend.

© Matt Sayles/Archewell Prince Harry proudly displayed his poppy during the event

And Prince Harry and Megan Markle stepped out for a rare outing ahead of Veterans Day. The Duke and Duchess got glammed up for the night when they attended an opening at the new Navy SEAL Foundation training facility ahead of Veterans Days on the 11 November. The royal couple's special evening out came shortly after they met with veteran and active-duty service members the day prior at Camp Pendleton to get a first-hand insight into Operation Bigs, a mentoring program designed for children of military families. Head over to HELLO! Magazine.com for all the details.