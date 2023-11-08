The Daily Lowdown: Girls Aloud to make huge comeback with tribute to Sarah Harding

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Girls Aloud reportedly making a big comeback over a decade after their split. The girl band are thought to be dropping a new single soon and making a music video with a heartwarming tribute to their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.

Not only that, Timbaland posted an apology to Britney Spears after commenting on her book, and Mariah Carey is working on new music for when the festive season wraps.

Listen to today's episode below...

Girls Aloud have finally reunited to release their first single in over 10 years. According to reports, the girl band, consisting of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, have been spotted in the studio are thought to be dropping new music very soon. The group are also said to be working on a music video, which will be a tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in 2021. There's talk that the Brit Award-winning girl band could even head out on tour next year. We cannot wait to hear more!

© Oliver Rudkin/Shutterstock Girls Aloud, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, Cheryl Cole and Nadine Coyle in 2012

Timbaland has apologised to Britney Spears after the controversial comment he made about her regarding her recent memoir, The Woman In Me. The producer, who works closely with Britney's ex Justin Timberlake, made a comment about Britney needing to be 'muzzled' while at an event in October, which was met with widespread criticism, but Timbaland has now apologised on TikTok saying he was sorry to Britney and her fans. The comment was in response to being asked about his close friend and collaborator Justin being mentioned heavily in Britney's regarding the pop star's relationship and very public split in the early 2000s. Meanwhile, The Woman In Me has been a huge success and become the highest-selling celebrity memoir ever.

© Kevin Mazur Timbaland issued a public apology to Britney

Mariah Carey might be in Christmas mode but she's also looking ahead to new music. The singer was chatting on Good Morning America when she said there's new material on the horizon and that she's been in the studio writing new songs for the past few weeks. If Mariah drops an album soon it'll be her first since 2018's Caution. Meanwhile, the so-called Queen of Christmas is about to embark on her mini tour across the US, titled Merry Christmas One and All.

© Getty Mariah Carey

The trial date for the murder of Tupac Shakur has been set for 2024, nearly 30 years after the shooting took place. The Associated Press reports that a judge in Nevada has ruled that Duane Davis will face trial in June next year after being charged with involvement in Tupac's murder in Vegas in 1996. Davis pleaded not guilty to the charge. The rapper, who is often referred to as one of the most influential in his genre, was killed in a drive-by shooting which has gone unsolved ever since and has been considered one of the most high-profile celebrity deaths of all time.

And today marks the final day of the Princes of Wales' trip to Singapore for the Earthshot prize. Prince William's last day of his visit abroad saw him sitting in on two Earthshot panels and visiting Singapore's centre for wildlife forensics. The royal's final day comes after a glitzy award ceremony hosted by Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K Brown, as they unveiled the five winners who are all doing incredible work to help tackle climate change. Prince William walked the green carpet along with other stars including Cate Blanchett and event performers Bastille and One Republic, who are a favourite of little Prince Louis' according to his dad. Make sure you head over to HELLO! magazine.com for all the Earthshot content and coverage.