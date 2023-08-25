Blake Lively is celebrating her birthday this week and the Gossip Girl actress had a big surprise for Bake Off fans when she teamed up with judge Paul Hollywood in a new video.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four, who is a self-confessed Bake Off superfan, shared a video to promote the launch of her new drinks brand, Betty Booze, which saw her perform a skit with the British judge.

The actress could be seen taking her products to a gorgeous British cottage and knocking on the door before Paul lets her in and samples her drinks. Another hilarious moment sees Blake looking stunned as she sees Paul reach out his hand seemingly to give her a Hollywood handshake, only for him to reach for a drink instead.

Watch the video below to see the hilarious video in full…

WATCH: Blake Lively delights Bake Off fans with new video featuring Paul Hollywood

Blake captioned the video: "Finally made it in Hollywood. @bettybooze @paulhollywood happy birthday to me."

Fans were loving the interaction between Blake and Paul and took to the comments to share their view. One person wrote: "The way I gasped when he stuck his hand out – and then I cackled."

A second said: "Omg. Two of my favorite things in one video," as a third added: "Absolute gold." A fourth even joked: "Guessing my chances of getting with Paul Hollywood have drastically decreased since he met Blake Lively."

This isn't the first time Blake's fans have seen the star part of the Bake Off realm. Earlier this summer, both she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were pictured on set of The Great British Bake Off while in England.

Ryan, known for his role in Deadpool, and his family have been spending a lot of time in the UK due to his busy work schedule as owner of Wrexham FC. Posting on Instagram, Ryan, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood smiled for a photo outside the tent. Ryan wrote in the caption: "A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin @paul.hollywood & @prueleith."

© Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are big Bake Off fans

Paul later shared a picture that revealed Ryan's wife Blake had also visited the iconic white tent. "Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat… welcome to cake corner Blake," Paul captioned the picture that saw Blake wrap her arm around Paul's as they sat at the table inside the tent.

© Gotham Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the red carpet

Ryan previously told PEOPLE that he and his wife of 11 years unwind by watching the light-hearted baking competition. "We live in a world that's pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on. And I like that show just because it's a nice thing to watch at night," he said.