Strictly eliminates seventh contestant in controversial dance-off

Krishnan Guru-Murthy became the seventh Strictly Come Dancing contestant to be sent home during Sunday's Remembrance Day results show.

The Channel 4 News host and his dance partner Lauren Oakley lost out to Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington after both couples faced the dreaded dance-off.

After Krishnan and Lauren performed their Samba to 'Bamboléo' by Gipsy Kings for once last time, Angela and Kai gave it their all with their Paso Doble to 'Hung Up' by Madonna.

Host Tess Daly then handed over to the judges, who revealed which couple they wanted to save. It proved to be a fairly controversial decision, as the judges disagreed for the first time this series.

© Guy Levy Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley and Angela Rippon CBE and Kai Widdrington went head-to-head in the dance-off

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Angela and Kai.

While Craig praised Krishnan's performance, he decided to send Angela through to Blackpool Week. "Well Krishnan you really upped your game in that dance off, it was magnificent," he said. "Angela you nearly lost your supporting leg darling in the kick but you saved it, miraculously. But the couple that I would like to save and go through to Blackpool is Angela and Kai."

Motsi added: "To be honest I've never been so undecided in my decision, I've been going back and forth, back and forth. In the end, I've decided [on] fundamentals and technical level, so I will be saving Angela and Kai," while Anton agreed, adding that Angela's technique was "cleaner".

© Guy Levy Krishnan and Lauren Oakley are the seventh couple to be sent home

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have chosen to save Krishnan and Lauren. "Well I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors and I would have saved Krishnan & Lauren," she said.

Krishnan and Lauren then joined Tess for their last interview before going home. When asked about his time on the show, Krishnan said it had been "the most incredible experience".

© Guy Levy Krishnan said the experience had been "life-changing"

"I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has," he said. "I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It's right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life."

He then went on to praise his dance partner, Lauren. "The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren," said the journalist. "She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her."

Tess then asked Lauren if she had any words for Krishnan, to which she said: "I couldn't have asked for a better first dance partner, it has been an absolute dream. This guy is what Strictly is about from not having danced a step 8 weeks ago and you just danced that Samba!

"I had an absolute ball every single week. You taught me so much as well, I am so grateful and it will be in my memory forever, and we will keep dancing."

© Guy Levy Lauren praised Krishnan and said she was "grateful" to have him as a dance partner

With Krishnan having left the competition, seven celebrities will head to Blackpool for next Saturday's special live show.

The contestants set to perform in the iconic Tower Ballroom are: Layton Williams, Ellie Leach, Angela Scanlon, Nigel Harman, Bobby Brazier, Angela Rippon and Annabel Croft.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 18 November at 6.40pm with a Blackpool Special held at the Tower Ballroom. The results show will air on Sunday 19 November at 7:20pm on BBC One.