Nadiya Bychkova and boyfriend Kai Widdrington announce exciting news after Strictly partner snub

Nadiya Bychkova and her boyfriend Kai Widdrington have announced some incredibly exciting career news.

The dancing duo – who found love on Strictly Come Dancing – took to Instagram on Monday to share an announcement regarding their brand-new show called 'Behind the Magic!'.

Take a look at their chemistry in the video below...

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine

Bursting with anticipation, Kai and Nadiya penned a joint message which read: "We are so excited to announce the dates for our brand-new show 'Behind the Magic!' Which date will you be coming to? [dancer emojis] Tickets go on sale this Friday 27th Oct, but for a chance to book tickets in our exclusive 24-hour presale on Thursday 26th Oct, sign up now in our bio link!"

A spectacular image showed the loved-up couple dressed to the nines in their finest threads. Posing for the camera, Nadiya, 34, looked her usual polished self in a billowing scarlet dress, whilst Kai, 28, looked dapper in a suave black suit.

© Getty Images The happy couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

Awestruck fans couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section. Stunned by the news, one follower wrote: "Aaahhh exciting!! Probably going to book/ask for London tickets for my birthday," while another chimed in: "Gutted you won't be at Halifax again [teary emoji] I'll just have to go to my parents and go to Buxton. Not missing out after the last show! Loved it & cannot wait."

A third remarked: "Gorgeous," followed by a trio of flame emojis, and a fourth sweetly added: "So excited!! See you in Malvern!!!"

Nadiya's excitement comes after she spoke about her recent disappointment on Strictly Come Dancing. The professional dancer, who joined the show in 2017, missed out on a celebrity partner this year in a move which shocked many.

At the time of the show's glittering launch, the Ukrainian-born dancer wrote a lengthy message on social media.

© Instagram The professional dancer missed out on a celebrity partner

And whilst Nadiya was quick to heap praise on the "amazing" show, she made her feelings known in the caption.

Alongside a glamorous snapshot of herself dressed in head-to-toe gold, the TV star expressed her disappointment, writing: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series.

"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much much more."

She finished by adding: "I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year."

© Getty Images Nadiya joined Strictly in 2017

Nadiya's loyal fans and friends rallied around her, with many leaving heartfelt messages in the comments section of her post. Her former celebrity dance partner, Dan Walker, wrote: "No one puts the Yorkshire Barmaid in a corner [dancer emoji] Keep shining partner," while a second follower added: "Nadiya it's not the same without your talent, beauty and graceful routines. I think a lot of us are shocked that you are not partnered with a celebrity."

A third noted: "Gutted for you and gutted for Neil AGAIN," and a fourth gushed: "You are the most beautiful soul, I'm so proud of you and I'm so excited to be in your corner every step of the way."