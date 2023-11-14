The Crown season 6: Meet the new and returning cast

The end is near for Netflix's hit historical drama, The Crown. The sixth and final series will arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday November 16, taking viewers from Princess Diana's final days in 1997 through to the early 2000s.

The series isn't just known for its compelling depiction of the royals, but also for its impressive cast list, which has previously included Olivia Coleman, Claire Foy and Matt Smith. But who is starring in season six? Read on to find out…

Imelda Staunton – Queen Elizabeth II © Netflix Reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II one final time is actress Imelda Staunton, who has depicted the late monarch since series five. The 67-year-old, who is best known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of the Queen earlier this year.

Jonathan Pryce – Prince Philip © Netflix Jonathon Pryce reprises his role as the Duke of Edinburgh in season six. Speaking about Prince Philip and Prince William's relationship in the new series, he told Tudum: "There's a kind of handing over from his early mentorship of Diana to become a mentor and a comforter to William." The 76-year-old is known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Game of Thrones and The Two Popes, for which he earned his first Academy Award nomination in 2019.

Lesley Manville – Princess Margaret © Netflix Princess Margaret is once again portrayed by Lesley Manville, who teased a big episode for her character in the new series. "It's an episode very much not about a queen and a princess, but two sisters, and the memory of that." Lesley, 67, is known for her roles in Maleficent, Another Year, and Phantom Thread.

Dominic West – Prince Charles © Photo: Netflix Dominic West returns as Prince Charles in the final season. The 54-year-old actor said of his character: "I really like him and I really admire him and I really think he's a good guy who I think gets a lot of stick, and I didn't want to add to that." Dominic is a familiar face on our screens, having starred in a number of major dramas, including The Wire, The Affair, and the 2018 BBC miniseries Les Misérables.

Elizabeth Debicki – Princess Diana © Netflix Elizabeth Debicki is set to depict Princess Diana's last days in the new season. The actress admitted that she felt an "immense responsibility" playing the role. "It's difficult to describe, it was something that we thought about, that we carried with us, that woke us up in the night, she told Entertainment Tonight. "We tried our very best to do [the story] properly." Viewers may recognise Elizabeth for her roles in The Great Gatsby, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and The Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Khalid Abdalla – Dodi Fayed © Daniel Escale/Netflix,Netflix Princess Diana's boyfriend, Dodi Fayed is portrayed by Khalid Abdalla. Dodi was sadly killed in the car accident that also took Diana's life in 1997. Khalid is known for his roles in the BAFTA-winning film United 93, and the Disney+ miniseries, Moon Knight.

Claudia Harrison – Princess Anne © Netflix Princess Anne is depicted by Claudia Harrison, who is known for her roles in Humans and the IT Crowd.

Rufus Kampa – Prince William © Netflix Rufus Kampa is a new addition to the cast and plays Prince William in his early teenage years. Elizabeth Debicki praised Rufus and his co-star Fflyn Edwards, who plays young Prince Harry. "They're very smart, much smarter than me, and they're funny, and they're very kind," she told Tudum. Not much is known about Rufus, other than the fact that The Crown is his first on-screen role.

Fflyn Edwards – Prince Harry © Keith Bernstein/Netflix 14-year-old Fflyn Edwards portrays a young Prince Harry in the new series. The Welsh actor, whose previous credits include Shadow and Bone and Save the Cinema, enjoyed his time working on the series. "It was really a pleasure to work on the set, because a lot of people were amazing and were putting in the effort to make it the best series it can be," he told BBC News. "It was really nice to be a little part of it and to be able to add to it."

Olivia Williams – Camilla Parker Bowles © Netflix Olivia Williams reprises her role as Camilla Parker Bowles in series six, which continues to explore the character's relationship with Prince Charles. Olivia, 55, has appeared in various major films, including Emma, The Father and An Education.

Salim Daw – Mohamed al-Fayed © Netflix Salim Daw portrays Egyptian businessman Mohamed al-Fayed, who invites Princess Diana on holiday in the south of France in season six. Salim's previous credits include Oslo, Prisoners of War, and Let It Be Morning.

Bertie Carvel – Tony Blair © Des Willie/Netflix Bertie Carvel reprises his role as Prime Minister Tony Blair, who won a landslide general election victory for Labour in 1997. Bertie is known for his roles in Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, Doctor Foster, and The Sister. He's also a star of the stage and twice won a Laurence Olivier Award for his role as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical.

Ed McVey – Prince Williams 22-year-old Ed McVey plays Prince Williams in his late teens. The Crown marks Ed's first on-screen role. Little is known about the actor, other than that he trained at the prestigious acting school Drama Centre London. After landing the role, Ed took to social media with the good news. "Ahhhhh the big news is now out!!!" he penned. "I'm absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William in #thecrown in Series 6!!! Alongside the amazing @megkbellamy Gunna be an amazing shoot can't wait to learn all I can!"