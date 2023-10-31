Inside I'm A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas' Aruba adventure: hidden gems and restaurants off the beaten track

Although Scarlette Douglas is famed for being on our TV screens, often dishing out the best advice on the housing market, the former I'm A Celebrity star still takes time to plan and enjoy long-haul vacations.

For our latest travel edition, HELLO! Aruba, the 36-year-old has travelled across the sea to the Caribbean Islands for a sun-soaked adventure in Aruba. From mountainous walks to cocktails on the beach, it's safe to say Scarlette has had the trip of a lifetime.

The TV star, who is most famous for hosting Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, was inspired to travel to the island partly due to her Caribbean heritage, but also thanks to her time on the show which saw her meet with prospective house buyers looking to relocate to Aruba.

"Aruba has a rich and interesting history and, like most of the Caribbean, is a diverse collection of people and cultures," Scarlette tells HELLO! as she gives us an exclusive look inside her remarkable trip.

What surprised you most - and what was the best thing about Aruba?

I was most surprised by the fact that it's a desert island, not a tropical one. Whilst it has the sunshine and beaches that you find in most Caribbean islands, inland the landscape is unlike most of the other islands.

Arid, rugged and mountainous, it offers the opportunity to explore various terrains and participate in activities that you probably wouldn't be able to in your typical beach idyll. The views are incredible, the people are warm and welcoming and the cuisine is delicious.

What can you tell us about the food and culture?

The food is very good. Historically, Aruba was owned by the Portuguese, Spanish and Dutch and with its close proximity to South America, all of the culinary flavours and influences from each of these places have organically melded into the Aruban cuisine.

Scarlette Douglas' top Aruba restaurants Caya Noord - Contemporary Aruban Cuisine The cocktails here were the real star of the show and my favourite was the Margarita Caliente - fruity and smoky with kicks of different heat from the ginger turmeric syrup and shots of tequila and mezcal. The Salty Caramel Crunch for dessert was like a refined Snickers supercharged with Vibranium! Taste My Aruba Oranjestad - Aruban Soul Food The ceviche was vibrant, fresh and zesty. The combination of Amberjack and Red Snapper, both their own distinct flavour and texture, complimented each other to make this dish the perfect amuse-bouche for the hearty main courses. Good selection of cocktails and wines too. West Deck Oranjestad - Beach Bar and Island Grill A relaxed restaurant on the beach that serves rustic food and has views across the sea. The menu is vast, which for some could be overwhelming, for me it offered the choice and catered for whatever mood we were in and we were in the mood to eat! The local grouper fingers were melt-in-the-mouth good - encased in a crisp, light batter that kept the fish hot and succulent. The shrimp and ribs were also so good. The unsung hero here though are definitely the Tater Tots - if you don’t see them on the menu, please ask! Like a mini, crunchy hash brown, deep fried and delicious.

Aruba seems to have taken the best of all of those nations' influences to offer some culinary delights. The people are welcoming and like to party. The carnival celebrations run over three months, peaking in February, which I think reflects the spirit of the community.

What did the trip mean to you?

This trip is different from before, much more special because this time I'm going in the capacity of UK Ambassador to Aruba. I am now able to endorse its beauty and uniqueness in ways that I was previously unable to due to professional working restrictions.

What does a day in the life on holiday look like for you?

It always starts with breakfast! It's the most important meal of the day as I never know where the day will take me, so ensuring I eat to have the energy to face anything is vital. I'll then head out to explore the area I'm in. I never really relax, I prefer being out and about and finding new things.

You've probably realised that I love food - so will make sure that if I'm too busy to get lunch, I'll always end the day with a good meal for dinner. This could be a cheap local street food vendor or a high-end, exclusive restaurant - I really don't mind as long as the food is fresh and tastes amazing.

What kind of holidayer are you - sunbathe all day or go-go-go?

I am, without a doubt, go-go-go. I never really stop to lounge and sunbathe on holiday as I love to explore too much. There's always so much to see away from the standard tourist attractions.

One of my favourite things about being away is getting almost lost and finding wonderful new places that aren't in any guidebooks or online reviews, I've found some real gems on my travels.

Tell us about your time on A Place in the Sun… Did you need a break from the show?

That's partly the reason I no longer present A Place in The Sun. I was in a privileged position where I was paid to travel the world, visiting some amazing places and meeting genuinely good people, but whilst the benefits were plentiful, I think everything we do in life naturally runs its course. Though I'm grateful for the period I had doing it, I wanted to use the experience gained and skills learnt to try new things and challenge myself more.

How did the show inspire you to broaden your horizons?

When I worked on A Place in the Sun and with my own show, My Dream Derelict Home In The Sun, I was temporarily immersed in the authentic traditions and lifestyles of the places I visited.

Interacting with people who had researched and frequented the areas, along with the knowledge passed on by local residents, merchants and estate agents, enabled me to go to places that were not on the usual tourist lists, or perhaps deemed 'unsafe'. This allowed me to experience places that people ordinarily wouldn't go to. Some of these places proved to be the best I saw and gave me the richest experiences.

Scarlette Douglas' holiday packing essentials Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream and Face Wash

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet face mask

Absolute Joi SPF 40 Mineral sunscreen Female Dignity - LOVE 100% natural sanitary products

- LOVE 100% natural sanitary products RayBan Aviator Sunglasses - They're a classic style, whilst also durable and protective. I'm not too precious about them getting scratched or losing them when I'm enjoying fun activities.

- They're a classic style, whilst also durable and protective. I'm not too precious about them getting scratched or losing them when I'm enjoying fun activities. My bum bag - I love it as it looks great, and keeps my valuables close to me with a clean line, so I'm hands-free and ready for action!



As a busy working woman, is it important for you to take a holiday?

I think it's important that we take breaks from our work if and when possible. This doesn't have to mean a trip abroad or far from home, but taking time to switch off, rest and recuperate can improve our overall wellbeing.

At the end of 2021, I felt burnt out - physically and emotionally exhausted. It made me realise that I need to pause once in a while. I understand that if I don't slow down sometimes, I'm a lot less productive and lose a bit of my shine.

The ceviche at Taste My Aruba comes highly-recommended

I also have Vitamin D deficiency, so sunshine is a must for me. It invigorates me and makes me feel happier within myself. Aruba is sunny pretty much all year round so whenever you go, you're almost guaranteed sunshine.

Finally, would you like to return to Aruba?

Absolutely! Hopefully, my work with The Aruba Tourism Authority and the direct British Airways flight from London to Aruba will mean that can visit many more times. I'd love to buy a holiday home here, so I can introduce the island to my friends and family so we can all be happy in the sun together!