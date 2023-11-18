Strictly star Layton Williams addresses behind-the-scenes fallout reports in candid interview

Layton Williams has opened up about reports of behind-the-scenes drama on the hit show Strictly Come Dancing, after sources claimed that the star’s fellow contestants were feeling frustrated as his skills as a professional dancer.
Layton, who performed in Billy Elliot on the West End, has always been open about his dance experience and experienced challenges learning the ballroom and Latin techniques throughout the series. However, he put to rest all of the rumours about fall out when the camera are off, telling the Daily Mail: "They are all such huns. And that’s just not me saying it. We do all really get on.
"Angela Scanlon is such a beautiful person, and she can sense when I’m maybe having a bit of a wobble. We have lots of voice notes back and forth between each other. I have to say, we’ve got each other’s backs. We’re there for each other."
He also spoke candidly about his surprise at the level of scrutiny he is receiving during his time in the competition, explaining: "I didn’t really understand what I was getting myself into. People would say, 'Oh, it’s a lot. Buckle up.’ But I was like, whatever, how much is this going to be?’ Every week, I get a little bit of a wobble on Monday because this is so intense and it’s such a contrast to the week before."
He continued: "Saturday night primetime TV gives audiences a sense of ownership over its stars. It’s an attachment and in some cases it’s obviously lovely and in some cases not so much. But you have to drown it out and think of the bigger picture."
In early October, Layton asked for kindness from his followers after being trolled on social media, writing: "The messages of love are overwhelming but as is the low-key trolling. I'm just here to have fun like all the other contestants. I'm trying to handle this with a smile and determination to slay another day but reminder #BeKind."
The star is set to perform with his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin in the Blackpool special on Strictly and opened up about how much he is looking forward to getting involved. He said: "It’s time for everyone to buckle up. We get the chance to play. Hopefully, we’re going to put on a show in Blackpool.
"For us northerners, Blackpool is one of those places we used to go on a weekend or to the Illuminations when you always want to be to be the first person to spot the Tower in the car. We’ve all had such lovely moments there as children. Now we’re ready to go back and bring it."