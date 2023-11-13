Strictly viewers saying same thing about Lauren Oakley and Kai Widdrington's Remembrance pro routine

Strictly professional dancers Lauren Oakley and Kai Widdrington were praised by viewers on Sunday night for leading an emotional Remembrance performance.

The professionals took to the ballroom floor for a slow dance to Belinda Carlisle's 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth', which also featured clips showing Kai and Lauren, who played a couple torn apart by war, dancing in front of HMS Belfast on the Thames.

Taking to social media, fans hailed the moving dance and applauded Lauren and Kai's partnership. One person wrote: "Kai and Lauren's pro dance felt like something out of a movie or a musical, you could SEE the emotion, that was so beautiful," while another added: "@laurenmayoakley is one of my most favourite strictly professionals ever. She is so captivating to watch - beautiful dancer and amazing storyteller"

A third person penned: "Such a beautiful tribute to Remembrance Day. Loved Lauren and Kai dancing so elegant. The professional dancers are so brilliant," while another commented: "Such a beautiful routine perfectly led by Lauren and Kai."

Sunday's results show saw Lauren and her celebrity partner Krishnan Guru-Murthy become the seventh couple to be eliminated from the competition.

The pair went up against Kai and his partner Angela Rippon in the dance-off, prompting a division between the judges over their votes.

While Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Angela and Kai, head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have saved Krishnan and Lauren.

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Krishnan said it had been "the most incredible experience".

"I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has," continued the Channel 4 News presenter. "I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It's right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life."

He then went on to praise Lauren as the "most incredible teacher, partner, friend". "She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her," he said.

Viewers were gutted to see the pair go home and took to X to share their disappointment. One person wrote: "I'm heartbroken. I loved Krishnan," while another added: "Just catching up with #Strictly really sorry to see Krishnan and Lauren leave. He did so well from having absolutely no experience and they had a lovely partnership. I think Lauren will win the next series."

The judges' decision to save Angela and Kai means the couple will head to Blackpool on Saturday for a special live show broadcast from the iconic Tower Ballroom.

Joining the pair are Layton Williams, Ellie Leach, Angela Scanlon, Nigel Harman, Bobby Brazier and Annabel Croft.