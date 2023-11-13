Vito Coppola has revealed the sweet nickname he has for his partner Ellie Leach after he shared a tribute to her following the success of their rumba on Saturday night's edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Italian professional dancer, who joined the show in 2022, took to his Instagram to post two stunning photographs from their routine – which scored them a 35 – as he thanked viewers for voting them through to another week.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell address romance rumours amid 'near-kiss' in dance

"Thank you sooooo so much for all [your] support. We are over the moon. Blackpoooool," he began. "Honestly we are so grateful for your love and we promise to keep working hard to give the best or ourselves on the dance floor. We are so Happy and so exited that words cannot describe. Thank you very much, very veeeeery much."

Vito then went on to give Ellie a shout out in his caption, and revealed the pet name he has for his celebrity partner: "My Lulú @ellielouiseleach you make me proud more and more well done. It was very difficult but you did it. I am happy to be able to guide you for another dance together on the iconic Blackpool ballroom. Make sure you eat and Rest well. See you tomorrow."

Fans of Ellie and Vito were quick to flood the comments section heaping praise on the pair. "Gorgeous, how it wasn't 40 I'll never know! Good luck for Blackpool," wrote one fan.

Another said: "This partnership is extremely special. The chemistry is amazing and you writing 'make sure you rest and eat well' to Ellie just makes my heart melt. Beautiful together." A third agreed: "Your beautiful friendship shines through, love how you look after her, guide her and protect her."

MORE: Strictly's Bobby Brazier leaves Dianne Buswell shocked as he makes cheeky comment about love life

MORE: Strictly viewers issue same complaint following Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's Argentine Tango

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola performed a rumba in week eight

Vito's heartwarming message comes amid reports of the pair striking up a romance from their time on the show. Fans began commenting that they had impeccable chemistry from the beginning but their passionate Paso Doble during week five of the competition had fans talking, especially when they ended the performance with Vito giving Ellie a kiss on the cheek.

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly… Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.

Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.

Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.



Fans took to Twitter to discuss their potential relationship, with one person writing: "I think Ellie and Vito are actually in love, like properly in love and I am here for it." Former Strictly star Amanda Abbington further fuelled speculation of a romance when she left a comment on Ellie's social media post.

© BBC Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola in matching outfits on It Takes Two

Ellie wrote: "Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we're soooo happy to be through another week on that Strictly dance floor." Amanda replied writing: "Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple!"