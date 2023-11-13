Vito Coppola has revealed the sweet nickname he has for his partner Ellie Leach after he shared a tribute to her following the success of their rumba on Saturday night's edition of Strictly Come Dancing.
The Italian professional dancer, who joined the show in 2022, took to his Instagram to post two stunning photographs from their routine – which scored them a 35 – as he thanked viewers for voting them through to another week.
"Thank you sooooo so much for all [your] support. We are over the moon. Blackpoooool," he began. "Honestly we are so grateful for your love and we promise to keep working hard to give the best or ourselves on the dance floor. We are so Happy and so exited that words cannot describe. Thank you very much, very veeeeery much."
Vito then went on to give Ellie a shout out in his caption, and revealed the pet name he has for his celebrity partner: "My Lulú @ellielouiseleach you make me proud more and more well done. It was very difficult but you did it. I am happy to be able to guide you for another dance together on the iconic Blackpool ballroom. Make sure you eat and Rest well. See you tomorrow."
Fans of Ellie and Vito were quick to flood the comments section heaping praise on the pair. "Gorgeous, how it wasn't 40 I'll never know! Good luck for Blackpool," wrote one fan.
Another said: "This partnership is extremely special. The chemistry is amazing and you writing 'make sure you rest and eat well' to Ellie just makes my heart melt. Beautiful together." A third agreed: "Your beautiful friendship shines through, love how you look after her, guide her and protect her."
Vito's heartwarming message comes amid reports of the pair striking up a romance from their time on the show. Fans began commenting that they had impeccable chemistry from the beginning but their passionate Paso Doble during week five of the competition had fans talking, especially when they ended the performance with Vito giving Ellie a kiss on the cheek.
Fans took to Twitter to discuss their potential relationship, with one person writing: "I think Ellie and Vito are actually in love, like properly in love and I am here for it." Former Strictly star Amanda Abbington further fuelled speculation of a romance when she left a comment on Ellie's social media post.
Ellie wrote: "Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we're soooo happy to be through another week on that Strictly dance floor." Amanda replied writing: "Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple!"