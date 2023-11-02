Gardeners' World star Monty Don issues stark warning to fans – details

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has warned his Instagram followers of fake accounts impersonating him.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the green-fingered presenter pleaded with fans to report the false accounts, stressing that he only has one public profile on the social media platform.

Monty shared a beautiful photo of him and his beloved dog Nellie, who sadly passed away in October from cancer. The sweet photo was taken at the top of Sugar Loaf hill in Monmouthshire, Wales, and showed the TV star smiling for the camera while his pooch affectionately jumped up to rest on his arm.

In the caption, Monty shared a warning with his fans. "This me, taken a few years ago by my family on the Sugarloaf outside Abergavenny- with Nellie," he wrote. "The important point is that it is unpublished so no one else could post it. There [are] a number of phony Monty Don accounts popping up. I have a private one but that is only for people I know personally. This is the ONLY open account and I never solicit followers. So stick with the real thing and please report any phony accounts."

Fans rushed to the comments section to reassure the star, with one person writing: "Lovely photo and my finger is always poised ready for the fakers on Insta," while another added: "Definitely will report."

© Getty Monty warned fans about fake Instagram accounts

Many followers also shared their condolences for the loss of Nellie, who, like all of Monty's dogs, was very dear to him.

WATCH: Gardeners World’s heartbreaking tribute to Monty Don’s dog, Nell

One person penned: "So sorry to hear your news about Nellie. I hope you & your family can take some comfort in the old adage, it is better to have loved and lost than have never to have loved at all," while another added: "Beautiful picture of you both, take care through the short, dark days Monty. Will be thinking of you."

Monty announced the heartbreaking death of his beloved pet in October, explaining that Nellie had been diagnosed with cancer earlier in the summer.

© Instagram Monty's beloved dog Nell passed away in October

"I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night," he wrote, sharing a photo of Nell as a puppy alongside a more recent snap.

"She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now. We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear."

© Instagram Nellie sadly died after being diagnosed with cancer

He ended the post by adding: "So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad."

The horticulturist was soon inundated with supportive messages from fans, and later shared a follow-up post to thank them for their kind words. "Thank you for all your kind messages about Nellie," he penned. "Today I shall plant primroses on her grave and take Ned for a long walk in the flood. She is gone but the love remains."

Monty has made no secret of the fact that he's a big dog lover, previously writing on his website: "I have lived with dogs all my life and so it is absolutely natural to me that wherever I am in the garden I should be accompanied by a dog or two. It is their garden as much as mine or any other members of the family."