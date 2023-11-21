Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager drop 'major' career announcement ahead of the holidays

We didn't see this coming! Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have some big news to share as it appears they're about to give Mariah Carey a run for her money.

On Monday night, Jenna made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside her twin sister Barbara.

While they were there to talk about their latest children's book, Love Comes First, Jenna couldn't wait to make another "major announcement".

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager drops huge news about her and Hoda Kotb

As their host introduced them and welcomed them to their seats, he teased that Jenna had something she wanted to reveal to the audience.

Initially, they said they'd share the news later in the show, but Barbara insisted they shouldn't make their fans wait. And so, Jenna proudly announced that she and her Today co-host were "about to drop our first christmas single".

© Getty Hoda and Jenna's fans love their chemistry

"I mean this is going to really be something," she added as she was quizzed over when it would be released. "I hope to come here to perform it when it drops," Jenna quipped before revealing the title of the track.

"It's called 'A Carefree Christmas'. It comes out on the 28th. I've never dropped a single before. We were in a booth and there's a video."

© Getty The pair are teaming up for a project away from Today

The audience seemed excited and clapped at her news while Jimmy and Barbara also offered up applause.

Fans of the friends and colleagues will be eager to hear their track as they adore the chemistry the co-hosts have.

Earlier this year, Hoda and Jenna opened up to HELLO! about their friendship.

© Getty Images Jenna dropped the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

When asked about how their bond helps drive the show, Jenna explained: "I think without it, we probably wouldn't be able to do the show the way that we do. It’s not only that we have so much fun doing the show, but we're really good pals and we're in the same stage of life.

"The other day, we had a three hour drive from Montreal to Quebec City, and we talked the whole time. We're interested in a lot of the same things, and so it makes life really joyful, to get to be with somebody that you want to see every single day and also, Hoda is joyful. She chooses to live life with this kind of sparkly effervescent way."

© Photo: Getty Images Jenna counts her co-host Hoda Kotb as family too

Hoda added: "Jenna is just hilarious. I feel like she sees me and I see her. We've gone through some similar things in our lives and I feel like that connection, you either have it or you don't have it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.