Jenna Bush Hager left 'shaking' during TV appearance away from Today Show - co-stars explain all

Jenna Bush Hager was more than a little bit excited to be going across the road from the Today Show for a very special TV appearance.

The NBC star was left "shaking" with excitement as she joined Fourth Hour co-host Hoda Kotb on The Kelly Clarkson Show for Monday October 16th's episode - Kelly's debut show in New York City.

A preview of her appearance alongside Hoda featured on Today's showbiz segment, led by Carson Daly.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager shocks with tattoo confession

In the clip, Jenna had pulled out all the stops for her appearance, having taken a huge dish of queso for fellow Texan Kelly.

"I'm so happy but I was like 'Hoda my biceps are shaking!'" Jenna revealed, as Hoda confirmed: "She was shaking!"

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager admitted she was left 'shaking' ahead of appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show

"This is a true Texas girl though as this is a vat of queso!" Kelly exclaimed enthusiastically, as she admired the food presented to her, as Hoda praised her co-star and friend: "Jenna made it, it's her own personal recipe."

"Jenna's queso is the stuff of legends," Carson Daly added as the preview segment went back to the Today studio.

© Getty Jenna Bush Hager with Hoda Kotb and Seth Meyers on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Carson had opened up about Kelly's new show with much enthusiasm, telling viewers: "Kelly Clarkson, our buddy, we have a new neighbour here at 30 Rock.

Her daytime talk show kicks off today in her new studio across the street from us here at 30 Rock, and she had a very special guest lined up for her very first show - a couple of faces you might recognize - take a look," before the preview - which also featured Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker appearing in the opening segment - was shown.

© Today with Hoda & Jenna Jenna and Hoda have been working together on Today since 2019

For the appearance, Jenna looked stylish dressed in an asymmetric patterned mini dress, while Hoda rocked an all-leather outfit. It's been an exciting few months for Jenna, who launched a new podcast with NBC News in September - Read with Jenna - following on from the popularity of her Today Show segment under the same name.

At the time of its release, Jenna said: "I'm so excited about the 'Read With Jenna' podcast. I love talking with authors — hearing about the inspirations for their books, their process, who they were as kids and who they are now. I can't wait to bring their stories to as many listeners as possible."

© Instagram Jenna with her husband Henry Hager and daughters

It supplements her monthly book club, with the star adding: "All of these conversations enrich the experience of reading. You don’t have to have read these books to listen to these conversations and feel inspired. And you’ll leave laughing, which I think is an important way to leave."

