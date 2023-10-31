Today's Hoda Kotb is unrecognizable with super long hair transformation - and wait 'till you see Jenna Bush Hager

Today stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were unrecognizable in their Halloween costumes for the show's annual holiday event.

This year, the hosts dressed up as music icons, with Kelly Clarkson introducing each act onto the plaza stage – and their costumes were truly incredible.

Hoda and Jenna wowed as music duo Cher and Sonny, with Hoda donning a sparkly pink jumpsuit whilst Jenna sported a short brown wig, a dark moustache, and a brown suit embellished with gold sparkles.

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are unrecognizable as Cher and Sonny

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie showed off her incredible long legs in a pink bodysuit as she took to the stage as pop icon Taylor Swift. She was soon joined by her adorable daughter, Vale, who also dressed as the country star.

Dylan Dreyer transformed into the singer P!nk, wearing a bright pink leather jacket and a bleach blonde pixie wig, while Al Roker came as Lionel Richie and Sheinelle Jones dressed all in blue as Diana Ross.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb as Sonny and Cher

As for the other hosts, Craig Melvin came as MC Hammer, while Willie Geist transformed into Harry Styles and Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett dressed as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Viewers were quick to react to the epic costumes on social media, with one person writing on X: "Not gonna lie… between @HodaAndJenna and @SheinelleJones, I'm not sure who was my favorite #TodayShow," while another added: "OMG @SavannahGuthrie & @DylanDreyerNBC win the @TODAYshow #Halloween reveal! Savannah looks amazing. #todayshow."

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift

Today fans have been preparing for a big reveal since Hoda teased the amazing costumes during Monday's show. She told viewers: "It's shaping up to be our biggest ever [costume reveal]. Without giving too much away, we do have a single clue for you. This is all we have, two words: Sounds like."

Fans rushed to social media with their predictions, with some suggesting that this year's theme could be game show hosts. One person wrote: "Game show hosts! Vanna, pat, bob barker, etc," while another added: "Iconic game show hosts?"

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Al Roker as Lionel Richie

Savannah and Hoda will no doubt be celebrating the spooky holiday with their children on Tuesday evening. While Savannah shares her nine-year-old daughter Vale and six-year-old son Charley with her husband Michael Feldman, Hoda is a mom to two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

As working moms, Hoda and Savannah rely on each other for support. "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," Hoda told Good Housekeeping last year.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have hosted the show together since 2017

"And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."