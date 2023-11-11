Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager in tears during emotional Today moment: 'We're weeping'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were unexpectedly overcome with emotion during Friday's Today with Hoda & Jenna after they were brought to tears by one of their guests.

The duo sat down with Your Mama's Kitchen podcast host Michelle Norris and were soon asking for Kleenex after she triggered some tear-jerking memories from the two about their childhoods.

During their interview, Michelle asked both Hoda and Jenna to close their eyes and think of their childhood kitchen. Describing hers, Jenna recalled how she would sit at the table with her dad, former President George W. Bush, who would help her with her math homework.

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager recalled emotional childhood memories

"He was patient," Jenna said, "[He] sat there with me and stayed with me even though I would yell at him and sort of take out my frustration."

According to Michelle, the father-daughter moment was about much more than just helping with homework. "That's not just about math, that was saying 'I will always be here for you and you can always count on me,'" she told Jenna.

With tears streaming in her eyes, Jenna responded: "Are you a therapist?"

Hoda was next to describe her childhood kitchen and fondly remembered her late father, who died while she was in college. "Our kitchen, I remember, the table very clearly and my dad's position at the table. He sat at the head of the table and every night at the end he would have an apple and blueberries."

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager wiped away tears as Hoda Kotb recalled a story about her late father

Unable to contain her tears, Hoda began to cry, adding: "This is weird, but I remember not knowing how to sit at the table without him because we all had our place."

Shocked by their sudden emotional outbreak, Jenna said: "Oh my God. What just happened?" Michelle added: "We need some Kleenex." Addressing Michelle, the former First Daughter said: "You've hit something so beautiful and meaningful that you asked us one question and we're weeping."

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got emotional on Friday's Today show

While Hoda and Jenna were fighting tears on Friday's show, it was a different story for Hoda on Wednesday as she had some happy news to share with viewers.

The beloved TV host revealed to her Today co-anchors, Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie, that her podcast, Making Space, is coming back soon for another season.

Speaking of the fourth season – which returns next week – Hoda said: "I love making space for real, raw conversations," before adding: "Come with me on this journey and I promise you'll leave stronger than when you started."

Guests include Maria Menounos, Rainn Wilson, and Erin Andrews, and Hoda confessed to her co-stars that they may think they know her guests, but they have more layers than people realize.

"I've just been enamored by these people," she added. Hoda also chatted to her Hoda & Jenna co-host about the new season and said: "This is my favorite season so far."

The description of her podcast reads: "Where do you draw your strength? Join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb as she continues on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of the resilience of the human spirit.

Hoda Kotb has a new season of her podcast

"Hoda hears from some of the people she admires most, and whose testimonies of compassion provide lessons for how to make space for whatever it is you may be seeking in life right now.

"Like Hoda, you’ll leave these talks stronger than when you started and inspired to make space for growth and change in your own life."

