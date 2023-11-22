The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran joins 50 Cent onstage for surprise set

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about 50 Cent bringing out Ed Sheeran on his UK tour, plus Ed dropping the first of his fan-made music videos for his Autumn Variations album.

Not only that, Eminem teases a Fortnite collaboration and Lana Del Rey, SZA and FKA Twigs are all on the headline bill for the Primavera Festival in Barcelona next year.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

50 Cent has been bringing out some massive stars as surprise guests on his UK tour recently, and on Tuesday the crowd went wild when Ed Sheeran jumped on stage to join the rapper for a song. 50 was performing at London's O2 arena as part of his The Final Lap tour when he brought out the singer who performed his song, Shape of You. Ed later said he had a ball alongside 50 and it's not the first time the pair have performed together as the two collaborated on Ed's 2019 track, Remember the Name.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran

Speaking of Ed Sheeran, the singer has released the first fan-made music video for his track, That's On Me from his Autumn Variations album. The Brit Award winner shared the video which was created by Beatriz Pinha from Brazil, who was one of thousands of fans who submitted work to be chosen for the project. Ed has handpicked 14 directors, each of whom represents a different country and will share music videos they have created for each of his songs from his album. Meanwhile, Ed has been performing his new album at a number of very special gigs at the Royal Albert Hall recently which Ed described as marking the end of his Autumn Variations campaign.

Eminem teased his fans when he dropped a snippet of music alongside a new video on Instagram, but Slim Shady isn't set for a comeback anytime soon. The rapper was in fact promoting an upcoming collaboration with the online game, Fortnite. Eminem's verse from the song, Tone Deaf, was played over the top of a new visual, prompting fans of the game to get excited about what the rapper and the game have in store. However, not much is known about what Marshall Mather's participation in the game will entail, but fans will find out more on 2nd December.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock American rapper Eminem performs in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Lana Del Rey, SZA and FKA Twigs are all set to headline the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona next year. The glittering line-up was revealed earlier this week and appearing alongside the massive headline acts are big names such as Disclosure, Pulp, PJ Harvey and Charli XCX. Lana Del Rey's appearance at Primavera is not her first recently as the star took to the stage at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. The festival takes place between 29 May until 2nd June, and tickets go on sale on Friday.

© Getty Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle made a meaningful stop at an organisation close to her heart during her surprise trip to Canada recently. The Duchess of Sussex paid a special visit to Justice For Girls in Vancouver, which is a charity dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of young girls. The charity said they were delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, and the royal was pictured having deep conversations with its members about striving for equality for teenage girls facing poverty in Canada. Meanwhile, Meghan's pitstop came shortly after she and Prince Harry attended the Vancouver Canucks hockey game on Monday, where the Duke performed a ceremonial puck drop.