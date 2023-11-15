The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo shares her reaction to six Grammy nominations

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're chatting about Olivia Rodrigo reacting to receiving six Grammy nominations ahead of the 2024 awards.

Not only that, but Taylor Swift makes a surprise appearance on Dancing With the Stars, and Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox share their very personal tributes to their late Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Olivia Rodrigo has shared her reaction after being nominated for six Grammy nominations for the 2024 ceremony. The Good 4 U singer revealed she was sitting with her mum and best friend when she found out she had received nods in major categories like Album of the Year for her second record Guts, and Song of the Year for Vampire. Olivia added she was screaming after receiving the good news and rang her producer to share the excitement before she headed out to get a croissant – we rate that very highly, Olivia!

© Getty Olivia Rodrigo has received six nominations for the Grammys

Taylor Swift might have resumed her Eras tour recently, but the singer made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars this week. The Karma singer appeared in a pre-recorded video to address the celebrities competing in this year's season ahead of the show's Taylor Swift-themed episode. Next week, the dance series will see the competitors perform routines in homage to Taylor's Eras tour – and the singer herself said she was so excited to watch. [video] Meanwhile, the superstar will be taking to the stage in Brazil from Friday as she gears up for the final six shows of the year, Taylor will resume the tour in February for shows in Japan.

Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox have shared very personal tributes to their late Friends co-star Matthew Perry who died last month. The actors took to social media, with Matt sharing a series of images from the sitcom while Courteney shared a scene featuring their characters Chandler and Monica from season four. Matt LeBlanc said the times they shared together are among the favourite times of his life, while Courteney described Matthew as funny and kind. Matthew was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles in October, he was 54.

© Getty Images Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc during Homeless 4 Hockey at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA, United States.

Liam Payne is gearing up for a big comeback. According to reports, the former One Direction singer has filmed a music video in Ireland for a new song which will be released very soon. The dates of his return to music are not yet known, but it was also reported that Liam was due to drop the track sooner, but his illness has pushed things back. The ex-boyband member was holidaying in Italy with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in September when he was struck down with agonising kidney pain, resulting in the singer spending time in a hospital close to Milan before returning home. We're glad he's made a recovery!

© Getty Liam Payne is planning a music comeback

And the royals have been continuing to mark King Charles' 75 birthday and various senior members of the royal family stepped out in their finery for a glitzy dinner party at Clarence House in London. The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen arriving at the royal residence along with others including Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The King has enjoyed plenty of celebratory events to mark the milestone birthday including a tea party at his Gloucestershire residence earlier in the week.