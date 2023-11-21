The Daily Lowdown: Pink drops major tour news that fans will love

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Pink's huge announcement – she's going on tour! The singer is bringing her Summer Carnival shows back to the UK and Europe next year and tickets go on sale next week.

Not only that, but Taylor Swift's wardrobe malfunction went viral and ASAP Rocky has been ordered to stand trial for weapon offences.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Pink has announced that she is bringing her huge Summer Carnival tour back to the UK next year. The singer, who wowed British crowds this summer with her epic shows, said on Instagram that she had so much fun this year that she had to make sure she returned in 2024. Pink will be heading to stadiums across the UK in cities like Cardiff, Glasgow, London and Liverpool before heading to mainland Europe for shows in Brussels, Amsterdam and more. Tickets for the shows go on sale next week.

Speaking of tours, Taylor Swift's Eras tour has made plenty of headlines over the past couple of days, but her most recent show in Rio De Janeiro, saw the singer suffer a wardrobe malfunction on stage which went viral. The superstar was performing her hit song Lover on stage when her iconic Louboutin boot broke, causing Taylor to stand on tip-toe, with many fans calling it her Barbie moment. Taylor then threw the broken heel into the crowd for one lucky fan to grab for themselves. The viral moment came a day after the Grammy-winner broke down on stage while singing her song Bigger than the Whole Sky, thought to be in tribute to a fan who tragically died before the Friday show due to cardiac arrest as a result of extreme heat.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Shakira handed a hefty fine amid tax fraud trial

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Drake's new music is out sooner than you think

© Getty Images Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

ASAP Rocky has been ordered to stand trial for weapon offences. The rapper and partner of Rihanna, with whom he shares two sons, was informed by a US judge on Monday during a court hearing that he will stand trail over charges that he fired a gun at his former friend and collaborator in 2021. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused by prosecutors of pointing and firing a gun at Terrel Ephron in November 2021 over a disagreement but the rapper has pleaded not guilty to both charges of assault.

BTS Army listen up! The seven-piece K-pop band have dropped a teaser for their upcoming Disney-plus docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The eight-part show will cover the hugely popular group's 10-year career, looking closely at their rise to stardom and how they managed to break records in the process. Beyond The Star will also give fans the chance to see in-depth interviews with all seven singers in BTS, who open up about how they have found coping with their epic success. Meanwhile, the group are technically on a hiatus from music as a band currently but Jung Kook, who has released a solo album, has told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that they are set to reunite officially in 2025. BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will land on Disney Plus on 20th December.

© Getty Images Princess Kate and William

And the royals are out in force today for a very special state visit from the president of South Korea. Prince William and Princess Kate undertook the special role of greeting President Yoon Suk Yeol and the First Lady at their hotel in London and accompanying them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla at Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome. The royals and the president met ahead of a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace taking place on Wednesday evening, where royal fans can expect to see white-tie outfits and dazzling tiaras. Make sure you signed up to our exclusive Royal Club – a community hub where royal fans can receive exclusive content and behind-the-scenes insight from our team of writers and experts. Head over to hellomagazine.com for all the details on how to sign up.