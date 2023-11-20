The Daily Lowdown: Shakira handed a hefty fine amid tax fraud trial

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're chatting Shakira receiving a hefty fine for her tax fraud lawsuit and Taylor Swift winning big at the Billboard Awards following a challenging weekend at the Eras tour.

Not only that, but Kesha drops 'Diddy' from her lyrics to Tik Tok while performing on stage and Suki Waterhouse confirms her pregnancy.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Shakira has been handed a hefty seven-figure fine in order to avoid prison amid her tax fraud trial. The Hips Don't Lie singer, who maintains her innocence, has been fined 7.3 million euros – which is approximately 6.4 million pounds – as part of a settlement deal reached between her legal team and the prosecutors after she was accused of allegedly defrauding the Spanish state of 14.5 million euros on her income earned between 2012 and 2014. The Colombian-born pop star arrived at a courthouse in Barcelona on Monday morning and it was announced shortly after her arrival that the settlement had been agree. Shakira paying the fine means she avoids what could have been a three-year jail sentence. She insisted in her statement that she is innocent but made the decision to settle for her family and her career.

Taylor Swift won big at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday and gave all the thanks to her fans. The Anti-Hero singer picked up ten trophies in major categories such as Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter and Top Selling Song, and appeared in a pre-recorded video message to share her gratitude. Speaking from backstage at her Eras, Taylor said it felt unreal to win at the awards ceremony and that none of it would happen without her fans. Taylor's winning streak comes after a challenging weekend on her Eras World Tour. On Friday it was announced that a 23-year-old fan had died after fainting and suffering cardiac arrest before the singer's show due to the extreme heat temperatures in Rio de Janeiro. As a result, Taylor postponed Saturday's nights show due to the heatwave and returned to the stage on Sunday where she performed a tribute to the fan by singing her song, Bigger than the Whole Sky.

Taylor Swift looked visibly tearful during the Eras Tour

Kesha decided to leave out Sean Combs' name from her lyrics to the song Tik Tok while performing live recently. The original line in the song gives the rapper and record label owner a playful shoutout but in light of singer Cassie's recent lawsuit against Sean, better known as Diddy, for sexual assault and abuse, Kesha decided to change the lyric and remove the music mogul's name. Meanwhile, over the weekend it was reported that Diddy – who denied the allegations – reached a settlement with his ex just one day after Cassie's lawsuit was filed, with Cassie's attorney stating that the deal was to their 'mutual satisfaction', however no further details were disclosed.

After a few weeks of speculation, Suki Waterhouse has confirmed she is expecting a baby with actor Robert Pattinson. The model-turned-singer was performing on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday when she told the crowd that she decided to wear a sparkly outfit to distract from her baby bump. The model proudly showed off her pregnancy and prompted a scream of cheer from the audience. Suki and Twilight actor Robert began dating around 2018 and this will be their first child together – we're sending them a big congratulations!

And Nicola Roberts has teased her fans recently by sharing a countdown to what fans are hoping is a Girls Aloud reunion. The singer posted a video on her X account showing a drive-thru cinema with the number '4' displayed as a countdown, prompting many to think that new music from the girl band could be out this week. The teaser from Nicola comes soon after it was reported that the pop band are getting back together to release new material and even go on tour, with the group said to be releasing a single in tribute to their late bandmate, Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in 2021.