The Daily Lowdown: Drake's new music is out sooner than you think

He released a new album just last month, but Drake is set to drop more music very soon. The Canadian rapper shared a lengthy video to his Instagram overnight announcing that he's set to release an EP titled Scary Hours 3 at midnight on Friday, meaning fans are kicking off their weekend with some fresh Drizzy. The Grammy winner said in the video that he wrote all of the tracks featured on the new EP in the last week and it comes five years after the first Scary Hours release which Drake dropped in 2018.

© Getty Drake on stage in 2022

Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney are all in the running to be the next act to hold a residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. The multi-billion dollar venue, which opened in September, has been home to U2 in the last few weeks but bosses at the company are eyeing up big names to replace them. According to reports, Beyonce paid a visit to the innovative venue with her husband Jay Z to check out the stage, but organisers are also keen to see Lady Gaga and Beatles legend Macca welcome fans there, too. No names have yet been officially confirmed but U2 are scheduled to finish their current run of shows in February.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelcee has responded after the award-winning singer gave him a sweet shoutout at her show in Argentina recently. Taylor was performing her hit track Karma and switched up the lyrics to include Travis' team the Kansas City Chiefs in the song, which the crowd went crazy for. The athlete explained how he had an inkling his superstar girlfriend was going to mention him while performing on stage, but in the moment he admitted he still felt surprised, here's what we had to say.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Taylor Swift attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

The late Amy Winehouse's iconic debut album Frank is going to be re-released as a picture disc for the first time to mark its 20th anniversary. The album which was released in 2003, will be redistributed as a double vinyl with the original classic sleeve imagery for the first LP and the second will feature uncovered artwork of Amy taken in 2003. Amy's debut may not have been as big of a commercial and critical success as her follow-up album, Back to Black, which won a Grammy, but the record was still a success and featured her iconic singles Stronger Than Me and Take The Box. The Frank re-release will be out in February 2024.

And Netflix have finally released the sixth and final season of The Crown. The first four episodes in the royal drama's final chapter are available to stream now and sees Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West portray the late Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles respectively. The Emmy-award-winning show, which has been divided into two parts for season six, focuses on the late 90s and portrays Diana's tragic death in Paris 1997. Head over the HELLO! magazine to read our full review of the first four episodes.