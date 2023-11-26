Strictly Come Dancing eliminates ninth celebrity after 'closest dance-off' in series

Angela Scanlon became the ninth celebrity contestant to be sent home during Strictly Come Dancing's results show on Sunday night.

The Irish presenter and her dance partner Carlos Gu went up against Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off, with both couples fighting for their place in the competition.

After Layton and Nikita performed their American Smooth to 'It's Oh So Quiet' by Björk, Angela and Carlos took to the floor one last time with their Cha Cha to 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor.

Then it was time for the judges to give their verdicts. Whilst Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Layton, head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have sent him home in favour of Angela.

© Guy Levy Layton Williams and Angela Scanlon went head-to-head in the dance-off

Craig said: "Technically for me personally, the better dance of the night, and the dance I actually enjoyed the most, was Layton and Nikita," while Motsi added that it was a "tough" dance-off. Explaining her decision, she said: "I based my decision on musicality and balance and that is why I will be saving Nikita and Layton.”

Agreeing with his fellow judges, Anton said: "Well I thought that was quite a tense dance-off, I don’t think either couple danced as well as they can."

He went on to say that it was "the closest dance-off we've had in the series so far", adding: "This is the only thing, I saw an error from one of the couples, so I'm going to vote to keep into the quarter-finals, Layton and Nikita."

© Guy Levy Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu went home on Sunday

Explaining why she would have saved Angela, Shirley said: "Well important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality and I would have voted for Angela and Carlos."

Chatting to the show's co-host Tess Daly in her post-exit interview, Angela opened up about her time on the show. "It's been honestly incredible," she said. "I'm gutted, really gutted that it's finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience.

© Guy Levy Angela lasted ten weeks in the competition

"I have made the best friend in this man [to Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy. He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don't know what to say, it's been magical honestly – all of those people up there! My husband at home, my two little girls and all my friends!"

Carlos praised his celebrity partner for her hard work. "Her commitment and her strength every day, day by day – I'm a professional dancer and she works so hard, harder than me!" he said. "Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday – she cracks me up laughing!"

© Guy Levy Carlos Gu praised Angela for her hard work

The remaining five couples will return to the dancefloor next Saturday for Musicals Week. The live show will air on Saturday 2 December at 7.25pm, followed by the results show on Sunday 3 December at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.