Strictly viewers left 'confused' for same reason after Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola's Argentine Tango

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left a little confused by the judges' scoring following Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola's sizzling Argentine Tango on Saturday night.

While the duo earned 38 points from the judges following their performance to 'Bills, Bills, Bills' by Destiny's Child, fans felt they deserved a perfect 40 and questioned the comments from Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

WATCH: Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola sizzle with their Argentine Tango

Anton told the pair: "I felt, if I'm being hypercritical, it lacked a little intensity. But I have to tell you, you are brilliant."

While Craig added: "I didn't think it lacked intensity. I think it lacked intimacy. The A-frame of this dance, I felt on occasion was missing and it didn't look like an Argentine Tango because of that but it was incredible. Those lifts were absolutely brilliant. I really love, love, loved it."

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas praised the pair, and said their distance from one another was part of the storyline of the dance.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola danced the Argentine Tango

Shirley said: "I think the control, the footwork, the demi-pointe, crawling all up and over around, these are very, very difficult moves to do. I found that focus and control together to be absolutely outstanding."

It's safe to say viewers disagreed with Craig and Anton's comments and took to social media to share their confusion.

One person wrote: "Just caught up with #Strictly and Craig said that Ellie & Vito lacked intimacy, I am sorry whattttttt???? Did he watch the same dance we all just witnessed? That was an incredible dance and it should have been a 40," while another added: "Pls are we watching the same things, judges???? They essentially kissed and it should've been more intimate???"

Ellie looked incredible as she danced the sizzling routine

A third person tweeted: "I am so confused because honestly if someone asked me to use two adjectives to describe Ellie and Vito's Argentine Tango it was 'intense' and 'intimate'. Oh, and 'perfect'. [Ten emoji]," while another added: "#Strictly Ellie and Vito were robbed tonight, their Argentine Tango deserved 40."

Many fans also pointed out the palpable chemistry between the pair, with one person writing: "Also Ellie and Vito! No intimacy?! I don't think so! The chemistry!" while another added: "The chemistry between Vito and Ellie is touchable (only Craig can't see)."

Ellie and Vito scored 38 points for the performance

Ellie and Vito's on-stage chemistry has sparked romance rumours in recent weeks, with many viewers wondering whether the pair are dating.

The pair addressed the speculation during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine earlier this week. After Lorraine Kelly commented on the "good bond" between the two, Vito said: "Oh I found, honestly not just Ellie but all Ellie's family. It became like another family for me.

"Honestly, I've been so lucky because they are so wonderful. And your mum makes the best gravy ever… I ate the entire pot!"

The pair sparked romance rumours in recent weeks

Lorraine remarked that the two have "something very special", to which Ellie responded: "We've worked so hard and when I first started Strictly, I never ever would have expected to get this far or be able to do the dances and kind of do all the lifts and tricks and stuff like that."

The Coronation Street star added: "I can feel myself growing each day, each week and I'm really proud of what we've achieved so far."