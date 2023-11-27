The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift invites family of late fan to Eras concert

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift inviting the family of a late fan to her Eras tour concert in Brazil, and Beyonce's very exclusive Renaissance Film premiere over the weekend.

Not only that, Dua Lipa is reportedly gearing up for a massive stadium tour in 2024 and Girls Aloud is rumoured to be heading to Glastonbury Festival.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Taylor Swift invited the family of the late fan who tragically died before her Eras concert to her recent show in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Ana Clara Benevides suffered from cardiac arrest as a result of extreme temperatures shortly before Taylor's show in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month and passed away later that night. Now, the anti-hero hitmaker invited the family of the late fan to her recent show in Sao Paolo and also invited Ana's family and friends backstage to meet her. At the time when 23-year-old Ana passed away, Taylor shared a statement on her Instagram saying she was devastated by the loss and later sang her song, Bigger than the Whole Sky, in tribute to her.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The countdown for Beyonce's Renaissance film is officially on. The global superstar held a very private premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend with only VIPs in attendance and according to sources who attended the event, the movie even reveals how Blue Ivy came to perform alongside her mum on the huge tour. The film details that Beyonce's 11-year-old was only due to dance on stage once, but after reading comments about her skills online, Blue then became determined to continue performing throughout the concert's run, despite Beyonce not initially being on board. Meanwhile, the film shares insight into how the massive show was pulled together, as well as revealing more details about Beyonce's life as a mum of three. The Renaissance film debuts everywhere on 1st December.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England

Speaking of concerts, Dua Lipa is reportedly set to hit the road next year for a huge stadium tour. The Levitating hitmaker, who recently returned with her new song, Houdini, is eyeing up stadiums to put on big shows in 2024 which will be in line with the release of her new album. Dua's team has not yet finalised dates but plans are said to be in motion. It comes after it was reported that Dua Lipa could be a headliner for Glastonbury next year.

Could Girls Aloud be heading to Worthy Farm too? The girl band, who recently announced their comeback, are also reported to be making an appearance at Glastonbury next year in the Sunday afternoon 'legends' slot. The group, consisting of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, are thought to be hitting the pyramid stage to perform their greatest hits to the huge festival. It comes after Girls Aloud announced their comeback tour of the UK and Ireland next year and although they aren't releasing new music, they are performing in tribute to and memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died in 2021 from cancer.

© Instagram Girls Aloud have reunited

And there's been a setback in the I'm a Celebrity jungle as restaurant critic Grace Dent has been forced to leave the show immediately. ITV confirmed the news in a statement which read that Grace had to depart from the reality programme on medical grounds, the specific details were not shared. ITV added that Grace had been a great contestant on the show and that she'll be missed by her fellow campmates.