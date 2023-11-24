The Daily Lowdown: BRIT Awards bosses make major change for next year's ceremony

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about the BRIT Awards making a big change ahead of the awards next year and Taylor Swift's friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff shuts down rumours his upcoming song is about her love life…

Not only that, Sharon Osbourne accepts an award on behalf of her husband, Ozzy, and Paris Hilton shares she's "thankful" for her baby girl, London.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

The BRIT Awards have made a change to the rules following backlash it faced last year over its Best Artist category. Fans and fellow artists were upset during the 2022 awards after the category only featured male performers. Now, bosses behind the BRITS have decided to increase the number of shortlisted names in the category, going from five to ten, in the hopes of bringing in more diversity and female artists to the list of nominees. The criticism began when the BRITs decided to merge the best male and best female categories together, with the intention of being more inclusive to non-binary singers, however, when only male singers such as Harry Styles – who went on to be the winner – were listed the new rule sparked backlash. Meanwhile, the BRITs are also bringing in a new category dedicated solely to music from the R&B genre. The 2024 BRITs will take place at the O2 on the 2nd of March.

© Dave J Hogan Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.

Taylor Swift's close friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff has shut down rumours that his new song, Hey Joe, is about Taylor's ex, Joe Alwyn. The singer, who fronts the band Bleachers, is due to release the song next year as part of the band's upcoming self-titled record, but after fans looked at the tracklist, many were convinced the song was about his good friend's former flame. However, Jack told the Guardian that there will be a community of Swifties who will be disappointed to learn that the song is in fact about Jack's father and his travels in the 1960s. Meanwhile, Taylor and Joe announced their split earlier this year and the Anti-Hero hitmaker went on to date The 1975 frontman Matty Healy before finding love with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Sharon Osbourne made an appearance at the first Rolling Stone UK Awards in London on Thursday to accept the Icon Honour trophy on behalf of her rockstar husband, Ozzy. The TV personality took to the stage to pick up the award as Ozzy was too ill to attend the star-studded ceremony himself. However, Ozzy did make a surprise appearance in a video message to share his thanks for the big win. Meanwhile, other big winners at the awards, which featured categories across music, film and television, included Maisie Peters, Jessie Ware, David Tennant and Daniel Kaluuya.

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, is facing another lawsuit after being sued by a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1991. According to the BBC, the alleged victim claims the rapper and music mogul intoxicated her and assaulted her after they dined at a US restaurant. The lawsuit was described as "made up and not credible" by Sean's team of representatives. This is the second sexual assault lawsuit placed upon the 54-year-old after his ex-girlfriend and former protegee Cassie Ventura filed a lengthy lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, abuse and trafficking. The two reached a settlement a day after it was filed.

© Instagram Paris with her son, Phoenix

On a lighter note, we're sending congratulations to Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum as the heiress announced to fans on Thanksgiving that she is 'thankful' for her baby daughter, London. The surprise post on Instagram had many fans convinced that the couple had welcomed their second child, however, Paris did not reveal if their daughter had been born yet and further details are being kept under wraps. The pair, who married in 2021, are already parents to their 11-month-old son Phoenix, who they welcomed via surrogate earlier this year.