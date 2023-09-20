Virgin River season five part one ending explained – and what it means for part two

Virgin River returned with ten brand new episodes making up season five earlier this month and the finale was full of twists and turns and jaw-dropping moments.
Many die-hard fans (including us) have wasted no time watching the fifth season in its entirety and, luckily, two very special episodes are on the way. In a Virgin River first, the Netflix drama is giving us two holiday episodes as an extension of series five – which will certainly keep us going while we patiently await season six.
But what will happen in part two of season five? Here's our breakdown of what happened in the finale and what it means for the upcoming holiday episodes.
Jack finds out about Brady's dealing with Melissa
The final episode of season five opened with a very shocked-looking Jack who discovered Brady was in his trailer. Jack assumed that Brady was selling drugs, but Brady desperately tried to explain he was in fact working with Mike to bring down Melissa, the leader of a large drug smuggling operation in the middle of Virgin River.
Some chasing and back-and-forth gunshots ensued, and then Mike ended up getting hit in the chest and was rushed to the hospital. After losing a lot of blood, it was touch and go for the detective but, fortunately, he pulled through.
Cameron and Muriel get the go-ahead from Doc
After a rather awkward conversation, Muriel and Cameron officially get the green light from Doc to pursue their romantic relationship. We must admit, we didn't see this plot twist coming!
Doc says yes to the clinical trials
Earlier on in series five, Doc had a moment of panic when he realised he couldn't see while operating. This inspired our favourite medic to pursue the clinical trials he was offered to hopefully cure his condition. Despite them having a major risk of sight loss, he books in with Hope's approval – ever the optimist is our Doc!
Lizzie and Denny are facing a major plot twist
Young love! Lizzie and Denny are our new favourite 'ship and the sweet couple have been through a lot in season five. After a terrifying ordeal trying to escape the fire and navigating Denny's terminal illness, Lizzie then drops a bombshell at the end of the season saying she thinks she's pregnant. Yikes!
To make matters more complicated, Denny was considering going back to Stanford College to study… it looks like the couple have some big life adjustments on their hands.
Who will Brie choose?
Season five saw Brie reach the end of her tether with Brady, and frankly, we don't blame her as the ex-soldier did lie to her about his undercover drug operation and is, in general, a loose cannon. The pair broke up, much to Brady's dismay, and Brie began seeing Mike as a potential romantic interest.
What's more, Brady went on a date with Virgin River newbie Lark. But, in the teaser for part two, Brady and Brie find themselves under some mistletoe. Are they rekindling?! What happened with Mike? Where is sweet innocent Lark in all of this? We have questions.
Mel and Jack turn over a new leaf
The devastating fire meant that Ava's farm was burnt to the ground. But in typical Virgin River fashion, Mel finds a positive in a negative. Mel takes Jack to the swing that survived the fire and suggests they buy the land off Ava so that she and Jack can build their dream family home and "fill it with kids." We're not crying, you are.
Preacher has trouble on the horizon
Oh, dear. Just when Preacher is beginning to see some light in his life in the form of firefighter Kaia, things take a dark turn when she is told by her new boss that a body has been discovered in the woods.
Cue Preacher looking extremely worried as he realises that it must be the body of Paige's abusive husband, Wes, who died in season four after falling down the stairs. While Preacher wasn't responsible for his death, he did hide the body to protect Paige, so he could find himself in some very hot water…
Charmaine comes face to face with the twins' dad
The moment we have all been waiting for finally arrived at the end of season five but, we must admit, we were pretty confused. Calvin? Really? The criminal approached Charmaine and told her he wanted to be a presence in his boys' lives, putting to bed the age-old question of who the mystery father is to bed. We can't wait to see where this goes…
What does the season five finale of Virgin River mean for part two?
The season five finale sets up many avenues for part two. Mel discovered that her mother was potentially having an affair with someone who lived in Virgin River, meaning her real father could be living in the same small town. But who will it be? Fans have some theories.
Judging by the trailer, part two will be packed full of moments that are set to answer some questions. Charmaine gives birth, Mel finds out who her dad is, and Lizzie comes to terms with becoming a mother. What's more, the trailer looks like Preacher could confide in Kaia about his big secret. Bring it on.