Virgin River season five part one ending explained – and what it means for part two

Virgin River returned with ten brand new episodes making up season five earlier this month and the finale was full of twists and turns and jaw-dropping moments.

Many die-hard fans (including us) have wasted no time watching the fifth season in its entirety and, luckily, two very special episodes are on the way. In a Virgin River first, the Netflix drama is giving us two holiday episodes as an extension of series five – which will certainly keep us going while we patiently await season six.

WATCH: Virgin River season five part two trailer

But what will happen in part two of season five? Here's our breakdown of what happened in the finale and what it means for the upcoming holiday episodes.

Jack finds out about Brady's dealing with Melissa

The final episode of season five opened with a very shocked-looking Jack who discovered Brady was in his trailer. Jack assumed that Brady was selling drugs, but Brady desperately tried to explain he was in fact working with Mike to bring down Melissa, the leader of a large drug smuggling operation in the middle of Virgin River.

Some chasing and back-and-forth gunshots ensued, and then Mike ended up getting hit in the chest and was rushed to the hospital. After losing a lot of blood, it was touch and go for the detective but, fortunately, he pulled through.

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans as she shares disappointing season six update

MORE: Virgin River fans notice exciting detail in new season five photo ahead of premiere

© Netflix Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady, Darcy Laurie as Gene Sackheim, Barbara Pollard as Melissa Montgomery

Cameron and Muriel get the go-ahead from Doc

After a rather awkward conversation, Muriel and Cameron officially get the green light from Doc to pursue their romantic relationship. We must admit, we didn't see this plot twist coming!

© Netflix Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Teryl Rothery as Muriel St. Claire

Doc says yes to the clinical trials

Earlier on in series five, Doc had a moment of panic when he realised he couldn't see while operating. This inspired our favourite medic to pursue the clinical trials he was offered to hopefully cure his condition. Despite them having a major risk of sight loss, he books in with Hope's approval – ever the optimist is our Doc!

© Netflix Annette O'Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Lizzie and Denny are facing a major plot twist

Young love! Lizzie and Denny are our new favourite 'ship and the sweet couple have been through a lot in season five. After a terrifying ordeal trying to escape the fire and navigating Denny's terminal illness, Lizzie then drops a bombshell at the end of the season saying she thinks she's pregnant. Yikes!

To make matters more complicated, Denny was considering going back to Stanford College to study… it looks like the couple have some big life adjustments on their hands.

© Netflix Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Kai Bradbury as Denny

Who will Brie choose?

Season five saw Brie reach the end of her tether with Brady, and frankly, we don't blame her as the ex-soldier did lie to her about his undercover drug operation and is, in general, a loose cannon. The pair broke up, much to Brady's dismay, and Brie began seeing Mike as a potential romantic interest.

LOVE VIRGIN RIVER? SEVEN SHOWS TO WATCH NEXT Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalk star in this heartwarming tale of friendship and loss Sweet Magnolias: Three Californian women support each other through thick and thin Chesapeake Shores: Another small-town drama starring Jesse Metcalfe and Meghan Ory Ginny & Georgia: A series about a mother and daughter duo who faces many ups and downs Northern Rescue: Rescue commander John West moves town after a heartbreaking loss and begins life again Maid: Based on real events, this show tells the story of a single mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet and learns many lessons on the way From Scratch: Also based on a true story, From Scratch details Amy's journey to Italy where she finds love on the way but then faces a monumental loss

What's more, Brady went on a date with Virgin River newbie Lark. But, in the teaser for part two, Brady and Brie find themselves under some mistletoe. Are they rekindling?! What happened with Mike? Where is sweet innocent Lark in all of this? We have questions.

© Netflix Zibby Allen as Brie, Marco Grazzini as Mike

Mel and Jack turn over a new leaf

The devastating fire meant that Ava's farm was burnt to the ground. But in typical Virgin River fashion, Mel finds a positive in a negative. Mel takes Jack to the swing that survived the fire and suggests they buy the land off Ava so that she and Jack can build their dream family home and "fill it with kids." We're not crying, you are.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

Preacher has trouble on the horizon

Oh, dear. Just when Preacher is beginning to see some light in his life in the form of firefighter Kaia, things take a dark turn when she is told by her new boss that a body has been discovered in the woods.

Cue Preacher looking extremely worried as he realises that it must be the body of Paige's abusive husband, Wes, who died in season four after falling down the stairs. While Preacher wasn't responsible for his death, he did hide the body to protect Paige, so he could find himself in some very hot water…

© Netflix Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Kandyse McClure as Kaia

Charmaine comes face to face with the twins' dad

The moment we have all been waiting for finally arrived at the end of season five but, we must admit, we were pretty confused. Calvin? Really? The criminal approached Charmaine and told her he wanted to be a presence in his boys' lives, putting to bed the age-old question of who the mystery father is to bed. We can't wait to see where this goes…

© Netflix Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

What does the season five finale of Virgin River mean for part two?

The season five finale sets up many avenues for part two. Mel discovered that her mother was potentially having an affair with someone who lived in Virgin River, meaning her real father could be living in the same small town. But who will it be? Fans have some theories.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

Judging by the trailer, part two will be packed full of moments that are set to answer some questions. Charmaine gives birth, Mel finds out who her dad is, and Lizzie comes to terms with becoming a mother. What's more, the trailer looks like Preacher could confide in Kaia about his big secret. Bring it on.