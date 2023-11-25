Strictly's Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola spark major reaction with 'near-kiss' moment after sizzling dance

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola sent fans wild on Saturday night! The Strictly Come Dancing couple, who took to the dancefloor with an electric Argentine Tango, raised eyebrows after sharing a "near-kiss" moment at the end of their routine.

Wowing the audience and judges alike, they sizzled as they danced to Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny's Child - which later scored them a brilliant 38 points.

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola danced the Argentine Tango

Viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the intense dance, with one writing: "Ellie and Vito made me blush. They damn near kissed! #Strictly." Another said: "Ellie and Vito totally nearly kissed on national TV #Strictly."

A third post read: "Ellie and Vito are one of the best pairings EVER on Strictly … yes ever #Strictly." A fourth person added: "Thought they kissed there [laughing emoji] #strictly."

There's no denying the pair have incredible chemistry, so much so, that they have fuelled romance rumours in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Vito and Ellie were probed about a potential relationship between the two. "Look both of you are single and everybody wants a romance," Lorraine Kelly said on her chat show. "You're getting on incredibly well and whatever happens between you, clearly there's a bond there. There's a really, really good bond - you're going to be friends forever, aren't you?"

WATCH: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola's sizzling Argentine Tango

To which, a coy Vito replied: "Oh I found, honestly not just Ellie but all Ellie's family. It became like another family for me. Honestly, I've been so lucky because they are so wonderful. And your mum makes the best gravy ever… I ate the entire pot!"

Not letting it go, Lorraine remarked: "If you're eating a whole pot of Ellie's mum's gravy, I think the two of you have definitely got something very special."

Of their close bond, Ellie explained: "We've worked so hard and when I first started Strictly, I never ever would have expected to get this far or be able to do the dances and kind of do all the lifts and tricks and stuff like that. I can feel myself growing each day, each week and I'm really proud of what we've achieved so far."

© BBC Ellie looked incredible as she danced the incredible routine

Back in May, prior to joining Strictly, Ellie broke up with her boyfriend of five years, Reagan Pettman. She previously confessed her excitement for the next chapter in her career and is hoping the show will boost her confidence.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, said: "It's been really nice to throw myself into something new. This is all about me now. I just want to give 100 per cent of myself to Strictly. I'm really excited to enjoy myself and hopefully get a little bit of extra self-confidence."