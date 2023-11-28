The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift shares major update after Eras Tour gets streaming go-ahead

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift sharing exciting details about her Eras Tour Film – which will be available to stream very soon.

Not only that, but Jennifer Lopez is set to release her new album and accompanying film, This Is Me…Now, and Leigh Anne confirms that Little Mix will reunite in the future.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Taylor Swift has shared the news that Swifties everywhere were waiting for – the Eras tour film will soon be available to stream. The Shake It Off singer announced on Instagram that the movie – which made millions at box offices all over the world – will be released for home streaming on the 13th of December, which happens to be her birthday. Not only that but fans will get treated to an extended version of the film, which will feature live performances of Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live. Taylor initially said the concert film will be available to stream in the US and Canada but said that more countries and information on specific streaming platforms will be announced soon.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor's Sao Paulo show broke the stadium's attendance record. Here, the Anti-Hero singer wears Zuhair Murad

In other music and movie news, Jennifer Lopez has shared fresh details on her upcoming new album and accompanying film, This Is Me… Now. The Jenny From the Block hitmaker's new record will be her first full album in nine years and is a follow-up to her third studio album, This Is Me… Then, which was released in 2002. This Is Me… Now also features a song named Dear Ben Pt. II dedicated to her actor husband, Ben Affleck. The original album featured the song of the same name from when the couple were first together in the early 2000s before they split. They rekindled their romance in more recent years and tied the knot in 2022. Meanwhile, the movie is coming to Prime Video and is described as an intimate look at the singer's self-healing journey. The movie and album drop on the same day, February 16th.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023

Little Mix fans listen up because Leigh Anne has confirmed that the girl band will get back together in the future. Although the trio, consisting of Leigh Anne, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, have gone their separate ways and carved their own solo endeavours, Leigh Anne told the Happy Place podcast that the group would reunite in five years' time. The singer, who will be dropping her debut solo album in early 2024, said Little Mix couldn't not have a reunion after spending 11 years together as a band, but admitted previously it might be tricky now that she and Perrie are now both mothers.

Are Take That heading to Sin City? It's looking likely according to Gary Barlow. The band, who are now made up of Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, have set their sights on a Las Vegas residency following the success of their most recent album, This Life, which is set to land in the number 1 spot. Lead singer and songwriter of the group, Gary revealed at a recent live recording of their podcast that the shows in Vegas were looking "promising" although didn't reveal further details. The band are also heading out on tour throughout the UK next year, with shows kicking off in April.

© Photo: Getty Images Take That have re-recorded their hit song, Greatest Day

And the BRIT Awards have announced their Rising Star nominees shortlist for the 2024 awards. Bosses for the event have revealed that Caity Baser, Sekou and The Last Dinner Party are the three artists hoping to win big in the category which crowned RnB girl group Flo as winners earlier this year. The award is a big deal for up and coming acts, in the past singers such as Adele, Jorja Smith and Sam Fender were all winners of the Rising Star Award at the BRITs over the years. It comes soon after the BRITs announced that they are extending their shortlist for the Best Artist category. This year's awards sparked controversy when only male artists received nominations in the major category following bosses' decision to blend the Best Female and Best Male categories together. The extension of five to ten names in the shortlist has been done in the hopes of bringing in a more diverse range of artists.