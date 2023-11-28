The Crown season 6 part 2 shares first-look snaps of Kate in famous sheer catwalk dress

Meg Bellamy is set to make her big debut on The Crown in December. Cast as the future Catherine, Princess of Wales, the final episodes will document the love story that captivated the world, as undergrad Kate Middleton finally crosses paths with Prince William (played by Ed McVey) while studying at St Andrews.

© Netflix Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown

With six episodes yet to premiere, fans have been wondering what events will be covered in the latter half, and now Netflix is revealing all! Among a slew of first-look photos, we spied the iconic catwalk moment that famously caught Prince William's eye.

Regarded as one of Kate's most daring fashion looks of all time, it was in 2002 that she ruled the catwalk in a completely sheer dress at a St Andrews University fashion show. And in an uncanny recreation of the moment, actress Meg is pictured in the daring number.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate's sheer dress at the 2002 St Andrews fashion show

A Charlotte Todd creation, the sheer dress in question was strapless, and made in soft khaki chiffon, with a teal band running across the bust for added wow factor. It has since sold for £78,000.

Prince William, who allegedly paid £200 for a front-row seat at the time, is said to have turned to his friend and whispered, "Wow, Kate's hot!," when she strutted down the catwalk at St. Andrews Bay Hotel. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Kate herself has reflected on the infamous moment, and in 2012, she even joked with a St Andrews undergraduate about it. "I hope you weren't involved in the fashion show. You never know what you are going to be asked to wear!" she said.

While the final episodes of The Crown will capture the couples' blossoming courtship, before concluding in 2005, they'll also examine the aftermath of Princess Diana's death.

© Keith Bernstein/Netflix Series six part two will follow the blossoming courtship between William and Kate

A new synopsis for part two teases: "Prince William (Ed McVey) tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate (Meg Bellamy).

As well as Kate's sashay down the catwalk, fans can also expect to see another major fashion moment, as King Charles and Queen Camilla's 2005 civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in Berkshire, will be depicted.

© Justin Downing/Netflix The Crown stars Dominic West and Olivia Williams will also reenact Charles and Camilla's wedding day

For her big day, Camilla opted for two unconventional outfits which were both designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson. The bride looked elegant for the civil ceremony, wearing a beautiful cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat and a wide-brimmed straw hat by Philip Treacy. See The Crown's recreation below.

Camilla later changed into a blue chiffon gown with a long-sleeved, gold-embroidered coat over the top that matched her gold feathered hat by the same milliner. This marked both of the royals' second weddings – between 1973 and 1995, Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she shares children, Laura and Tom, while Charles was married to his late wife Princess Diana from 1981 and 1996, during which time they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry.